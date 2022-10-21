‘Ronaldo, O Fenômeno’: doc press conference has the presence of the former striker and famous | TV & Famous

Ronaldo, our eternal phenomenon, won a documentary to call his own! And the title, of course, could not be different. “Ronaldo The Phenomenon“, production on the life and achievements of the former striker arrives at Globoplay this Friday, 10/21.

To celebrate his debut, the player and several other personalities of Brazilian sport met at an event in São Paulo.

Celina Locks, Ronaldo’s wife, took all of the former striker’s children to the event: Ronald, Maria Sofia, Alexander and Maria Alice.

Milene Dominguesex-wife of Ronaldo and mother of Ronald, was one of the first to arrive at the place, as well as the Phenomenon’s family: parents, Nélio and Sônia, and his sister, Ione.

The event took place in São Paulo this Thursday, 10/20; see the pictures!

