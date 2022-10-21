Russia turns power grid into battleground to stop Ukraine counteroffensive

Since the beginning of October, Putin’s troops have already destroyed 40% of the energy infrastructure; a few days into winter, Ukrainian authorities are rationing to save

Ukraine accuses the Russia to turn the power grid into a battleground just days away from winter. Since the beginning of October, when Vladimir Putin launched a new series of bombings against Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kievit destroyed 40% of the energy system of the Ukraine, which forced the authorities to impose measures to save, such as rationing energy and water. “It is impossible to survive when there is no heat, water and light,” Russian deputy Andrei Guruliov said this week after attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Russian military analysts praise the strategy and say it should have been in place since the invasion began on February 24. “This should have been done from day one, not after eight months,” said Alexander Khramchikhine, a Russian military analyst. “The advantage of this type of strategy is that it paralyzes the economy and, to a large extent, the Armed Forces, all without risk to Russia,” he added. According to the Ukrainian emergency services, more than 4,000 cities, towns and villages have suffered power cuts this week. The presidency classified the situation as “critical”. So far the Ukrainians are enduring.

The latest Russian attacks have been carried out with drones from the Willto which the United States accuse the Iranians of having trained the Russians to use such equipment. “We assess that the Iranian military was on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said in Washington. These accusations add to the pressure on Iran, which has already been the target of Western sanctions for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones, a charge that both Moscow and Tehran deny. In his daily speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of having mined a dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson province (oblast) and said he feared “a large-scale catastrophe” if the dam is destroyed. Hours earlier, in an intervention before the leaders of European Union (EU) countries, Zelensky said that Moscow wanted to turn Ukraine’s power grid into a “battlefield” to paralyze the country as it approaches winter.

Ukraine condemns this kind of strategy, which they say the Russians are betting on this strategy because they are at a disadvantage. “The situation at the front is particularly unfavorable for the Russians, so they are resorting to an asymmetrical strategy, hitting energy infrastructures,” said Ukrainian analyst Mykola Bielieskov. Aware of the new threat, Ukrainian President Zelensky called on Kiev’s Western allies to deliver more air defense systems to the country. Analysts also note that Russian missiles capable of accurately hitting power plants at long range are starting to run out, which could lead to less accurate strikes.

