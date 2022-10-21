S20 FE Killer? Motorola Edge 20 PRO 12 GB RAM, 256 GB with final cost of R$ 2079 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been on the market for some time, but it remains a good option for those looking for a good smartphone. After all, it brings a high quality screen, great hardware and good camera setup. And today, you pay R$ 2969 in 1x on the card and get R$ 890 back on AME Digital!

For those who don’t remember, the Edge 20 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display. With FHD+ resolution and support for 144 Hz refresh rate, it delivers great gaming and browsing fluidity. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 32MP selfie camera.

At the rear, the Edge 20 Pro pleases with its triple camera setup. There’s a 108MP main lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 16MP ultrawide camera. In addition, it includes more highlights like Snapdragon 870 chip, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space.

Main specifications:

Screen: OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Rear camera: 1 08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support)

08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,500mAh with 30W fast charging

4,500mAh with 30W fast charging Others: Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner

Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner Operational system: Android 11 with update to 12.

On offer with cashback, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a great option to buy in Brazil:

