Sainz overtakes Verstappen to lead US GP FP1 – Formula 1 News

The first free practice of Formula 1 at the Circuit of the Americas, for the United States GP, set the tone for what the weekend promises: very hot in Austin, Texas. And with a record of drivers from outside the grid participating in the starting place, the session ended with an advantage for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver led.

The Spaniard put 0s224 in front of Max Verstappen. The world champion led most of the training, but ended up in second place. Lewis Hamilton came in third and Lance Stroll, surprise of the day, was fourth. Sergio Pérez, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel finished the top-10.

The only interruption of training came in a quick red flag caused by Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian driver, Ferrari’s reserve and tipped to return to F1 next year, by Haas, was participating in FP1 for the American team when, with ten minutes of practice and only four laps left, he left the track at turn six and ended up in the wall. He didn’t give any more to go back.

O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the United States GP LIVE and IN REAL TIME. Soon, FP2 is scheduled for 19:00 [de Brasília, GMT-3].

Carlos Sainz put the Ferrari in front (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out how TL1 went:

The US GP weekend has finally started. With temperatures above 32°C at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, the cars straightened up to take the track at the correct time: 14:00 local time, 16:00 GMT-3. With open skies and strong sun, the training held a curiosity: five drivers from outside the grid took over the cars of holders to participate in the activity: Robert Schwartzman in Charles Leclerc; Alex Palou in Daniel Ricciardo; Logan Sargeant in Nicholas Latifi; Théo Pourchaire in Valtteri Bottas and Antonio Giovinazzi in Kevin Magnussen.

The racetrack stands were already reasonably full for the first activity of the day. Demonstration of how F1 has evolved in popularity in the United States in recent years.

Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel were some of the first riders to take to the track, which was soon full. There was no time to lose. Even in the first six minutes, everyone showed up for at least one setup lap.

While the first fast laps were timed, still ten minutes into practice, bad news for Giovinazzi. The 2023 Haas contender took what was treated as an audition compared to Mick Schumacher, lost the rear of his car at the entrance of Turn Six and ended up in the protective barrier. He tried to get out of there, but the car wouldn’t move thanks to damage to the front suspension. The red flag needed to be raised, albeit only for about three minutes. Shortly after, Haas announced: training was over for Giovinazzi. The worst possible news for the Italian.

Antonio Giovinazzi went to the wall with ten minutes of training (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

As soon as the flag turned green, the track filled up again. In the case of Max Verstappen, the 2022 world champion, already showing up on soft tires to speculate a fast lap. The lap ended up being 1min38s272 and making the champion jump to first place.

With more people riding, Verstappen reinforced the fast lap and clocked 1min37s462. Carlos Sainz appeared slightly better than Sergio Pérez, but these were the top three close to the halfway mark.

One of the rookies of the day in Formula 1 cars, Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, was showing he was truly exulting. “I get there too fast, man. This car is insane!” he said on the McLaren radio.

Moments before the 30 minutes of practice, Vettel flew on the track with Aston Martin and set the second time. With half a session, the top-10 had Verstappen, Vettel, Sainz, Pérez, Ocon, Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Norris and Lance Stroll.

Fast laps were increasing and times were decreasing. Alonso quickly jumped to second place, but still 0s5 behind Verstappen. Alpine’s other driver, Ocon, asked the team to assess whether the run over a curb had broken the floor of the car, but the answer was no.

Behold, two penalties appeared on the way: Red Bull and Alfa Romeo swapped, respectively, the internal combustion engine of Pérez and Guanyu Zhou, yielding a five-place penalty on the starting grid of Sunday’s race.

Alex Palou was quite happy in the car (Photo: McLaren)

Hamilton was next to appear as better of the rest, in second place. Until the strangest thing happened: they beat Verstappen. Not only that: Stroll beat Verstappen and took the lead in the first free practice. He put 1min37s460.

It didn’t last long, of course, because Sainz would quickly walk in the space of 1min36s to put Ferrari in front. Many qualifying laps started to paint around ten minutes to go. Verstappen was in second place, followed by Hamilton. Stroll held on in fourth.

The five reserves were the last five placed. They were positioned precisely in the order of strength of the teams they represented: Shwartzman was 16th, followed by Palou, Pourchaire, Sargeant and Giovinazzi, who had only completed four laps.

Formula 1 2022, United States GP, Austin, FP1:

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:36,857 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:37,081 +0.224 3 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:37,332 +0.475 4 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:37,460 +0.603 5 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:37,515 +0.658 6 F ALONSO alpine 1:37,713 +0.856 7 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:37,802 +0.945 8 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:37,810 +0.953 9 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:37,856 +0,999 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:38,041 +1,184 11 AND OCON alpine 1:38,102 +1,245 12 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:38,276 +1,419 13 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:38,422 +1,565 14 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:38,898 +2,041 15 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:38,922 +2,065 16 R SHWARTZMAN Ferrari 1:38,951 +2,094 17 PALOU McLaren Mercedes 1:39,911 +3,054 18 T POURCHAIRE Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:40,175 +3,318 19 L SARGEANT Williams Mercedes 1:40,325 +3,468 20 TO GIOVINAZZI Haas Ferrari 1:43,063 +6,206

