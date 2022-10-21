Samsung announces Galaxy A04e, base phone with Helio G35 and 13 MP camera

After appearing in certifications recently, it’s time for Samsung’s Galaxy A04e to be officially announced by the South Korean, albeit without much fanfare. The device follows the line of the A04 and A04s launched a few months ago, but this is a smaller version, following the basic specifications of a cheap one — although the price has not been disclosed for now. From the front, the Galaxy A04e is just like its brothers. He works with a 6.5-inch flat LCD panel, with HD+ resolution60 Hz refresh rate and with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom edge.

At the rear, the module has only two cameras — unlike the Galaxy A04s, which already works with three. Here the module highlights a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is the same 5MP unit found on the other two models. There is no fingerprint scanner. There is also no support for 5 GHz Wifi connectivity, being restricted to 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth v5.0 connections. The phone has Samsung Knox security, accelerometer, light sensor and proximity sensor. Despite not naming a spade in its technical file, the platform here is most likely the MediaTek Helio G35as it is a 12 nm chipset with eight Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 2.3 GHz and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU operating at a maximum frequency of 680 MHz.

There are even variants with 3GB or 4GB of RAM alongside 128GB of storage. The device supports microSD cards up to 1TB in capacity. The Galaxy A04e comes with a sizeable 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 12 out of the box, with One UI Core 4.1 interface. The device, whose market availability has also not been confirmed, will be sold in black, light blue and copper colors.

