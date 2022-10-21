Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra passes Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung is expected to make the Galaxy S23 line official in Q1 2023, likely at a Galaxy Unpack event in January. Previously, rumors have suggested that it may be released sooner than expected. The family should be made up of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most premium phone in the lineup. The last one went through the benchmarking site Geekbench and had more details revealed.

















The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was listed on the Geekbench website with model code SM-S918U, suggesting it is a US variant. It comes equipped with the chipset codenamed Kamala, which should be officialized as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with Adreno 740 GPU and a maximum speed of 3.36 GHz, the highest for a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform. In terms of scoring, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1521 in the single-core test and 4689 in the multi-core test. For comparison, the standard Galaxy S23 got 1524 and 4597.

The listing also revealed that the Ultra model will come with at least 8GB of RAM, but Samsung is expected to launch the phone with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the OS, it ran Android 13 under the One UI 5.0 interface. The phone also appeared on certification body 3C, which revealed a 5,000mAh battery unit and support for 25W charging, a possible downgrade as the Galaxy S22 Ultra has 45W charging.

Previously, other specs cited 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QuadHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In cameras, it should come with a 200-megapixel main sensor, another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and dual telephoto sensors with 10 megapixels each, with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom.

