Samsung launches W23 5G and W23 Flip foldables with more RAM and storage

THE Samsung launched the new W23 5G and W23 Flip in China this Friday (21). In case you didn’t know, they are like deluxe versions of the folding models Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, which just before their official announcement, appeared on the internet in official images. Generally, this product line arrives only in Chinese territory and is the successor to the W22 models launched in 2021. The point where these devices differ from conventional ones is in relation to design. In this case, the devices have both sides and hinges made of gold-colored metal. In addition, Samsung itself defines the products as more flexible and also thinner compared to other foldables.

In addition, the technical specifications are also the same, with just a few changes in memory. RAMwhich now has variants up to 16 GBand internal storage, which reaches 512GB. The two devices launched by the manufacturer come with the same processor: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The Samsung W23 5G has a 7.6-inch internal screen and both it and the W23 Flip have displays AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the camera module comes with three sensors, the main one of 50MP, the telephoto of 12MP and an ultra-wide of also 12MP.

The battery of the W23 5G comes with a capacity of 4,400 mAh, while the W23 Flip comes with 3,700 mAh. As they are luxury items, the price of the items is a little higher: RMB 15,999 (R$ 11,529 at the current price) for the larger device and RMB 9,999 (R$ 7,205) for the Flip model. Both are available for pre-sale and should go on sale on the 28th of this month.

