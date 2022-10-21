Santos and WTorre will seek “difficult” fundraising for new Arena

WTorre met with the Temporary Committee of the Deliberative Council on the night of this Thursday (20) to present the changes to the Arena do Santos project. The meeting was considered positive by both sides, but both understand that it is a project of complex financial viability and treat the matter with caution.

The first project had a smaller capacity, estimated between 22 and 25 thousand fans. Since the beginning of the Rueda administration, capacity has been increased to 30,000 seats, with two spaces set aside for popular prices. Allied to the rise in construction materials, the account did not close.

In one of the last meetings between the club and the company, the alternative found was the advance sale of chairs and boxes in the new stadium. 5,000 Arena chairs will be sold. The engagement of fans in the search for seats will be fundamental for the viability of the work. In view of this, even the moment of the announcements about the progress of the process is very studied by the parties.

After this Thursday’s meeting, WTorre will start working on raising funds for the work, estimated at around R$ 400 million. Meanwhile, the committee of the Council of Santos will study the changes presented at the meeting and, within 15 days, must give an opinion. After that, the project will be taken to the plenary for presentation and voting.

If the project is approved by the Directors, the partners will also have the right to vote for final approval. In the contract that both intend to sign there is an agreement for a Guarantee Insurance. This happens in large works so, in case of any fatality that makes the construction unfeasible or in some exponential increase in values ​​during the execution of the work, the costs are covered by the insurance.

After all the approvals, the deadline for the construction of the Arena is 24 months.