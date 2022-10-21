São Paulo receives official proposal from Fulham for Pablo Maia

After receiving an official offer from French football, for Leo, and from English West Ham, for Luizão, the Sao Paulo may be close to losing another name in its squad: midfielder Pablo Maia.

The values ​​are kept confidential, as well as Tricolor’s intention to accept the deal or not. Pablo Maia’s staff also did not comment.

Information initially disclosed by the portal ‘UOL‘ and confirmed by THROW! According to sources from the São Paulo summit, Fulham, also from the English league, made an official proposal to Tricolor to count on the young cub of Cotia, 20 years old, already in the reopening of the European transfer window, in January.

It’s not surprising. Since August, the midfielder has been monitored by English clubs after he was hailed as the best revelation from São Paulo in the São Paulo Junior Cup.

Head of coach Alex’s team that reached the semifinals of the grassroots competition, Pablo Maia was soon promoted to the professional team by Rogério Ceni. And he is third in the squad that has played the most this year: 56 times, with two goals scored. He won the starting position with the injury of Gabriel Neves, the coach’s first choice for the sector.

The same Fulham had already monitored other São Paulo calves, such as Luizão, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Gomes. Currently, the Brazilians Willian and Andreas Pereira, former Corinthians and Flamengo, are currently playing at the London club.

