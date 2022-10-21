São Paulo squad: Diego Costa should be absent against Juventude | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni should not have the reinforcement of any of the athletes recovering from injuries in São Paulo this Sunday, when the team faces Juventude, at 4 pm, in Caxias do Sul, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian.

There was an expectation that defender Diego Costa could join the delegation, but that should not happen.

This Friday, while the athletes who played for the longest time against Coritiba did light activities and the others participated in technical activities with Ceni, Diego Costa was all the time working with physical trainers.

Moreira, Luizão and Calleri in training for São Paulo

He will be evaluated again this Saturday, when São Paulo trains in the morning, before the trip to Caxias, scheduled for the afternoon.

Alisson, Arboleda, Caio, Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves and Miranda are the other injured.

Wellington in training for São Paulo

In addition to them, the coach will also not be able to climb Luciano, suspended.

On the other hand, Ceni will have the return of Ferraresi and Beraldo, defenders who were suspended against Coritiba on Thursday.

Henrique Fernandes analyzes Juventude vs São Paulo, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão

The possible lineup for Sunday has: Felipe Alves; Ferraresi, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Eder and Calleri.

With 44 points, São Paulo is in tenth place and is one point behind América-MG, in eighth. The G-8, with vacancies for Libertadores, is the tricolor objective in this final stretch of Brazilian.

Arboleda in training for São Paulo

