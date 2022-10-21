São Paulo wins Coritiba and intensifies dispute for place in Libertadores

São Paulo won a very important victory on Thursday night. Hosting Coritiba in Morumbi, in a delayed match valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, the team led by Rogério Ceni did their homework, beating the rival 3-1, to intensify the fight for the last spot in the Libertadores of 2023. Calleri (2) and Luciano swung the nets for Tricolor. Matheus Cadorini scored the goal of honor for Coxa.

With the result, São Paulo went to 44 points, taking tenth place and being just one goal behind América-MG, which, in eighth place, is the last member of the G8, a group that guarantees a spot in the next edition of the continental tournament. .

In order to finally enter the G8, São Paulo will need to keep winning its games and count on stumbling blocks from América-MG and also from Fortaleza, which has the same 44 points as Tricolor, but is ahead in the table for having more victories in the Brazilian (12 against 10). Coritiba, in turn, continues flirting with the relegation zone, as it is stagnant at 34 points.

The game

São Paulo needed just two minutes to open the scoring. Nestor received from Patrick on the right, was leading the ball, invaded the area and hit cross, seeing the ball deflect in Calleri and die in the back of the net. Coritiba responded shortly after with Boschilia, who dropped the bomb from the entrance to the area, sending it close to the post.

São Paulo maintained the dominance throughout the initial stage, but had difficulties to “kill the game” in the opportunities it created. In the 24th minute, for example, Calleri came face to face with the goalkeeper, who made the save with a low shot by the Argentine striker, who wasted a great chance.

Shortly after, it was Pablo Maia’s turn to hit hard from outside the area and see the ball hit the crossbar. Reinaldo also had a great opportunity to widen, dominating Moreira’s cross, cleaning the mark inside the area and hitting hard, but sent it over the crossbar.

Before the break, Luciano even got to swing the nets by receiving in the back of the marking, dribbling the goalkeeper, hitting the post, but seeing the ball hit the defender’s leg and enter. The goal, however, was annulled due to the irregular position of the São Paulo striker.

Second time

Coritiba started the complementary stage more focused and almost equalized after two minutes with Adrian Martinez, who headed in the cross from the left, forcing Felipe Alves to make a good save.

But, after the first minutes, São Paulo regained control of the game and continued to reach the opposing goal naturally. Luciano even got to swing the nets again, however, once again he had his goal disallowed due to an irregular position.

Later, after Reinaldo’s side kick and hits inside the area, Léo hit hard, forcing Gabriel to make a great save. On the rebound, Luciano headed the post. But, at 18 minutes, he had no choice. Patrick passed as he wanted through the marking, reached the bottom line and crossed in the head of Calleri, who this time did not waste, increasing the score for São Paulo.

With the victory on the way, Tricolor was even looser on the field and it didn’t take long to reach the third goal. Welington took off on the left, leaving the mark behind and crossed low on the second stick to Luciano, who, finally, scored a cool goal by dominating and touching the goalkeeper’s exit, ensuring the important triumph of the team led by Rogério Ceni, increasingly strong in the fight for the last place in the Copa Libertadores.

Before the final whistle, Coritiba still scored their goal of honor. In a free kick from the left, Matheus Cadorini climbed higher than the São Paulo defense and headed in the corner, with no chances for Felipe Alves, who stretched all the way, but couldn’t make the save.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 3 X 1 CORITIBA

Place: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Date: October 20, 2022, Thursday

Time: 8pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA-SC)

Assistants: Eder Alexandre (SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Public: 14,993 fans

Income: BRL 589,522.00

goals: Calleri, at 2 o’clock in the 1st quarter and at 18 o’clock in the 2nd quarter, Luciano, at 26 o’clock in the 2nd quarter (São Paulo); Matheus Cadorini, at 38 of the 2nd quarter (Coritiba)

Yellow cards: Luizão, Luciano (São Paulo); Natanael, Chancellor, Diego, Bruno Gomes, Adrián Martínez (Coritiba)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Leo and Luizão; Moreira (Igor Gomes), Pablo Maia (Luan), Nestor Galoppo), Patrick (André Anderson) and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

CORITIBA: Gabriel; Natanael (Matheus Alexandre), Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos (Diego); Trindade, Bruno Gomes and Boschilia (Regis); Martínez, Warley (Bernardo) and Fabrício Daniel (Matheus Cadorini).

Technician: Guto Ferreira.

