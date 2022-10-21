Scarlett Johansson reveals that mother-in-law did not approve of her grandson’s name and campaigned for change – Monet

+



Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Scarlett Johansson revealed that her mother-in-law, mother of comedian Colin Jost, did not approve of the couple’s grandson’s name and campaigned for the dads to change their minds. The 37-year-old celebrity exposed her clash with her mother-in-law while participating in the program ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, a program by actress and singer Kelly Clarkson (watch the video at the end of the text).

The former interpreter of the heroine Black Widow, from Marvel, has been married since 2020 to Jost. She already had Rose (8 years old), the result of her previous marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac, and in August 2021 she gave birth to baby Cosmo (1 year old). Both the actress and her current partner are extremely discreet on social media and avoid exposing photos with the baby.

Actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow (2021) (Photo: Disclosure)

“We just did a bunch of letter combinations,” joked Johansson when asked about her son’s name choice. Then she elaborated: “I thought it was a charming name, so all our friends liked it, but then Colin’s mother had some difficulty getting used to it”.

“She kept repeating, ‘It just seems kind of…’. It didn’t make sense to her and she kept suggesting other versions for a while, then I replied: ‘no, we already chose, it’s gone, that’s behind us’.

Actress Scarlett Johansson with actor and comedian Colin Jost (Photo: Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson then came out in defense of the name: “But I love it because your daughter’s name is Rose [Rosa]. And I love that both names are for flowers! My kids hate plants, but I still love them both… Anyway, I love flowers and plants and I thought it was really cool!”.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and ex-husband Romain Dauriac (Photo: Getty Images)

Johansson closed on the topic by saying: “Not everyone realizes this connection, Cosmos are very delicate flowers of different shades of orange and yellow. And that’s exactly why my daughter liked it too.”

Johansson was married to Romain Dauriac between 2014 and 2017. Before him, she was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds, between 2008 and 2011. Still in 2022, Johansson will be in theaters as part of the cast of ‘Asteroid City’, the filmmaker’s next feature. Wes Anderson. Watch the video of the actress’ interview with Kelly Clarkson below: