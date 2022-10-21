“Scorched Earth Tactic Won’t Help Putin” Says Scholz – DW – 10/20/2022

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using the scorched earth tactic in Ukraine and said it will not make Russia win the war.

Scholz was referring to recent air strikes on cities in Ukraine, which killed dozens of civilians. Scorched Earth is the name given to the tactic of destroying everything that can be of benefit to the enemy as he advances.

Russia’s tactics “only strengthen the determination and perseverance of Ukraine and its partners”, added the German chancellor in a speech to the Bundestag (Parliament) on Thursday (20/10), before traveling to Brussels for a meeting of European Union summit.

“The terror caused by Russian bombs and missiles is an act of desperation, as is the call of men to war,” the German leader said.

war crimes

Scholz accused Russian leaders of committing war crimes with the recent air strikes that hit the civilian population.

Russia denied deliberately attacking civilian targets and said the attacks were aimed at destroying infrastructure and weapons depots.

The German Federal Chancellor also said that Putin wants to “sow fear, divide and intimidate”, but the European Union is united and remains in solidarity.

He also said that Putin had tried to blackmail the Germans by cutting gas supplies, but assured that the strategy had failed.

