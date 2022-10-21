see 10 speculated reinforcements for 2023

Credit: Montage/Torcedores.com

Vasco is close to accessing the elite of national football, but regardless of that, it is already moving to reinforce its squad precisely with a view to returning to Serie A of the Brasileirão. Many of the speculated names go through the club’s success at the end of 2022, however, the board already anticipates and talks with some players.

With that in mind, the fans.com made a summary with the names that have been considered in the Giant of the Hill for 2023.

Check out the speculated reinforcements at Vasco for 2023:

Agustin Rossi: With the recent failures of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, the Vasco goal should be reinforced for 2023. And one of the most talked about names is that of Argentine Agustin Rossi, with a contract until June 2023 at Boca Juniors, and who is also speculated in rival Flamengo.

Matheus Mendes: According to ‘Band Minas’, another goalkeeper in Vasco’s sights is Matheus Mendes, who has a good time at CSA, and is currently at Atlético-MG.

Guga: A name that recently hit the news on Gigante da Colina, is that of side Guga, also from Atlético-MG. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the defender is one of many names intended by 777 Partners for 2023.

Quintero: Nicola also pointed out the name of Quintero, a midfielder who is on loan at River Plate, next to Shenzhen, from China. But an investment in his signing involves the club’s access to Serie A for next season.

Oscar: But maybe the big name speculated for 2023 at Vasco, is the Oscar midfielder. Like Agustin Rossi, this is another reinforcement that would be disputed with rival Flamengo, who in turn, was very close to closing with the athlete.

Cleber: Another name that has emerged in recent weeks is striker Cleber, from Ceará. According to the website ‘Papo na Colina’, the negotiation could be facilitated due to the few chances that the athlete has been receiving. Another point of attention is the injuries that Cleber has been accumulating recently.

Nicolas de la Cruz: Nicola had access to other names, such as De La Cruz, but he also pointed out that other Brazilian giants are interested in the midfielder.

Ramiro Ruiz: According to information from journalist Carlos Berbert, the attack is also the target of reinforcements at Vasco, and the name of Ramiro Ruiz, from Atlético Tucuman, has been analyzed by the 777 scouts team.

Pedro Raul: On the rise in Goiás, striker Pedro Raul would be the flagship of 777 Partners for 2023, but what can disrupt not only this one, but also other negotiations at Vasco, is the strong competition from other Brazilian clubs.

Paulinho: Closing with the ‘cria’ da Colina, currently at Bayer Leverkusen. In the last window, the name of Paulinho was already speculated around here, in giants like Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, and Vasco himself, with this new financial contribution, would also enter the fray. At least for now, the striker has opted to stay in Europe. Just see if in 2023, Vasco will make a new move for the athlete.