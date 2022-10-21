There is exactly one month to go until the start of the 2022 World Cup, which starts on November 20 with Qatar x Ecuador, in a game valid for the opening.

Now, injured players race to recover in time to compete in the World Cup, while other injured athletes are already out of competition and will be low.

See who is at risk of missing the World Cup through injury:

Sommer

Borussia Monchengladbach announced yesterday (19) that goalkeeper Yann Sommer, from Switzerland, who is Brazil’s opponent in the group stage, has suffered an injury to his left ankle. The German club did not disclose the recovery period for the player.

pogba

Another player who recently returned to training was Frenchman Paul Pogba. the sock underwent surgery on his right knee at the beginning of September and still has no deadline to return to the pitch.

Image: Omar Vega/Getty Images

tree

Image: Ettore Chereguini/AGIF

Ecuadorian defender Arboleda, from São Paulo, suffered a serious injury to his left ankle in June and is running out of time to be fit for the World Cup. He underwent surgery, and the expectation was not to enter the field again this year, but he accelerated the recovery and began the transition to the pitch last week.

Ronald Araújo

Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo, from Barcelona, ​​underwent surgery in late September after suffering a right thigh injury. He was injured defending Uruguay on the FIFA date last month, but still has no return date.

Dybala

Image: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP

Paulo Dybala was going through a great phase on his arrival at Roma, but he recently injured a muscle in his left thigh. The Argentine forward will need to be out of action for at least four weeks, according to the Italian team’s medical department.

pepe

Image: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Veteran Pepe twisted his left knee during training with Porto two weeks ago. The defender who defends Portugal suffered an internal collateral ligament injury. The recovery period is four to six weeks.

England sides

Image: Publicity/Manchester City

The England team is having problems on the right side. Manchester City’s Kyle Walker underwent surgery on his left groin in early October and believes he will be back in time for the Cup. The most complicated situation is Reece James. The Chelsea player was injured during the win against Milan last week and is expected to be out of action for eight weeks.

Raul Jimenez

Image: REUTERS/Ian Walton

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez has not played since the end of August due to pubalgia. Wolverhampton’s coaching staff hopes to have the player before the Cup.

Bremer, Richarlison and Lucas Verissimo

Image: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

Recently called up by Tite to the Brazilian national team, Bremer injured his thigh during a Juventus game last weekend. The club announced that the defender will take around 20 days to fully recover. If the deadline is kept, the defender returns in time for the Cup. Tottenham striker Richarlison, on the other hand, was also injured last weekend, in his left calf, and cried for fear of losing the Cup, but he should return in up to two weeks. Defender Lucas Veríssimo is in the final stages of recovery from a serious injury to his right knee. He returned to training in early October but has yet to make an official match.

Who is already out of the World Cup due to injury

Diogo Jota

Image: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Earlier this week, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that Portuguese striker Diogo Jota is out of the World Cup. The coach said that the athlete will be out of action for months due to a serious calf injury.

kante

Image: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Also this week, Chelsea declared that French midfielder N’Golo Kanté underwent surgery for a thigh injury and will be sidelined for four months.

Guilherme Arana

Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

The first confirmed casualty in the Brazilian team is Guilherme Arana. The Atlético-MG left-back, who was competing for a spot on Tite’s team, had a multi-ligament injury to his left knee in September and was operated on.

Jesus Corona

Image: Jose Jordan / AFP

Mexican winger Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona suffered a torn fibula and ankle ligaments while training at Sevilla in August. He won’t recover in time for the Cup.

Wijnaldum

Image: REUTERS/Peter Dejong

Also in August, Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, from Roma, suffered a fractured tibia in his right leg. The Italian club projected the player’s return to January 2023.