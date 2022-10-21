Selection sends preliminary list of squad and will have final round of observations in Europe

One month before the kickoff of the World Cup, the Brazilian team is on the final preparations before the competition in Qatar. This Friday, for example, a preliminary list of players will be sent to FIFA. In addition, the CBF announced the agenda for the final round of on-site observations on the European continent.

> See photos of the hotel and the training ground of the Brazilian National Team

> See classification and World Cup simulator by clicking here

In the list that will be delivered to the highest entity of world football, the coach of the Selection will put 55 names, from which the 26 will be chosen that will compete in the World Cup in the Middle East. The final call for athletes will be on November 7th.

A common practice of the coaching staff in these last World Cup cycles, a new round of observations “in loco” in Europe starts this Friday and ends on November 3, four days before the official announcement of the players called up for the World Cup.

Eight games will be seen “in loco”, in addition to the visit to training. On the 2nd and 3rd of November, the doctor of the Brazilian National Team, Rodrigo Lasmar, and the assistant coach César Sampaio will be in London to visit the players Richarlison, from Tottenham, and Lucas Paquetá, from West Ham, who have recently suffered injuries and are in recovery.

See the full schedule below:

Cleber Xavier and Bruno Baquete

10/21 – Juventus vs Empoli

10/23 – Roma v Napoli

10/25 – Seville vs Copenhagen

10/26 – Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Tite and Matheus Bachi

10/29 – Newcastle v Aston Villa

10/30 – Manchester United vs West Ham

1/11 – Liverpool v Napoli

2/11 – Juventus vs PSG