Severe turbulence leaves injured on Madrid-Buenos Aires flight

Passengers on an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight experienced moments of panic in the early hours of this Wednesday (10/19), when the aircraft was rocked by what the company called “severe turbulence” while flying over Brazil.

The crew requested the help of medical services even before landing, at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, and 12 people had to be treated. Three were taken to a hospital for observation, but without serious injuries.

As per passenger reports made to the Argentine press, there was a warning about turbulence and a request to fasten seat belts from the flight crew, but the violence of the bumps would have been far above that experienced on most flights.

The injured, according to the airline, were mainly people who had not fastened their seat belts and ended up hitting their heads and arms when the plane rocked hard. Images taken by passengers show, in addition to the injured, that personal objects, food trays and even plastic parts from the interior of the plane flew through the cabin.



















source: Playback social networks









Flight AR1133 had departed Barajas International Airport in Madrid and was on the final leg of the flight to Buenos Aires when the incident occurred. Images posted by the Argentine press also show that oxygen masks were released during the episode, but there is no information about any depressurization of the cabin, with the blows being the most likely explanation for the masks falling.

There were 271 passengers and 13 crew on the Airbus A330. The state-owned company Aerolíneas Argentinas released a statement on social media about the incident and highlighted the importance of passengers following safety instructions.

The information is from the Metropolis website.





