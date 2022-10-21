She-Hulk Double explains why a team from Ms. marvel would be perfect

Exclusive: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law set reference Malia Arrayah ponders why a team at Ms. Marvel would be perfect for Jennifer Walters.

She-Hulk: LawyerOn-set reference Malia Arrayah explains why she thinks a partnership between Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk would be perfect. She-Hulk: Lawyer and lady marvel marked the two most recent TV shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to come to Disney+. Both shows are led by heroines. She-Hulk: Lawyer follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) after she gains the ability to become a Hulk like her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). About that, lady marvel follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), whose superpowers are awakened within her from a bracelet inherited from her great-grandmother.

lady marvel performed very well, becoming the MCU’s highest-rated project on Rotten Tomatoes. About that, She-Hulk: Lawyer it also received a largely positive reception from critics. Both shows tried to break the mold of typical MCU stories as well. lady marvel marked the MCU’s first major Muslim superhero and was also a cultural exploration of Indian-Pakistani trauma. About that, She-Hulk: Lawyer It faced some of the MCU’s biggest criticism head-on and was also thoughtful commentary on gender issues in society. Needless to say, both shows stand out in the MCU, and She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel could make quite an impact if they appeared together.

In an exclusive interview with , She-Hulk: Lawyer‘s Arrayah explains why a team of Marvel and She-Hulk would be perfect. Arrayah points out that the two share a unique similarity: they both recently discovered their powers. Given that they are in the same boat, Arrayah thinks it would be interesting to join them. Check out her testimonial below:

It would be very interesting to see She-Hulk with Mrs. Marvel because Ms. Marvel [just] happens to find your powers. I think there’s kind of a similar feeling of excitement. For Jen, her powers are new and she is She-Hulk. Both are embodying these new senses of power, and they realize [it within] themselves. I would be very interested in [seeing them in] same neighborhood and see what would happen.

Will She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel will meet in the MCU?

It cannot be denied that the similarities of She-Hulk and Miss Marvel run very deep. However, it is uncertain whether the two will eventually meet in the MCU. Ms. Marvel Is Ready To Make Its Return To The MCU Soon In The Next Movie The wonders. She will see her star alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. However, She-Hulk’s future in the MCU has yet to be confirmed, although there are rumors of a potential She-Hulk: Lawyer season 2 or a She-Hulk appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. For now, at least, the two don’t seem ready to meet in the MCU anytime soon.

Still, a meeting between the two could happen eventually. The two exist in the same universe and, in the comics, both have ties to the Avengers. with two new Avengers movies scheduled to premiere in the future, anything is possible. In addition, the two form a very dynamic duo. Both are immensely charismatic, share similar storylines, and both conquered the MCU within a few months of each other. A partnership between the two would be too perfect to pass up, but with She-Hulk: Lawyer and lady marvel both being such new additions to the MCU, it’s too early to say if their paths may cross in the future.