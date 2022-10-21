She-Hulk ends with bizarre Marvel episode

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has had many bizarre moments, such as the origin of the lost eye of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the meaningless kiss between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). And yet She-Hulk managed to outrun them all. The last episode of the first season, which premiered this Thursday (13)presented a history full of peculiarities.

[Atenção: esse texto contém spoilers, cuidado para não azedar sua semana]

The ninth chapter begins in an unusual way. After being exposed by the Intelligencia, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has her entire life destroyed. In a hasty way, Disney+ displays the lawyer’s next days. Jobless and banned from using her powers, She-Hulk’s story returns right at the season’s grand conclusion.

Disillusioned, She-Hulk (Tatiana) tries to find comfort in someone else with super powers. His cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is still missing. And so the protagonist decides to go to Abominable (Tim Roth) to ask for advice. The new heroine wants to understand how she should act without her skills.

Interestingly, upon arriving at the Abominable’s retreat, Tatiana’s character encounters (without any difficulty) her main enemies: the Intelligence. From that moment on, Marvel decided to really present the most bizarre story in its cinematic universe.

During the confusion, Titania (Jameela Jamil) and Hulk (Ruffalo) arrive in an unusual and meaningless way. Jennifer then breaks the fourth wall to remind streaming subscribers who the real protagonist is. She uses this ability to pause the last chapter and break into the Disney+ catalog.

She-Hulk and the breaking of the fourth wall

Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk Disclosure / Disney+

In the Mickey Mouse stream, She-Hulk looks for a solution in the superhero section. Upon finding Marvel’s Assembled, a series about the behind-the-scenes of productions, the character jumps in its direction and invades the real world. That’s right, the superhero studio really bet on breaking the fourth wall.

At the Marvel Studios, Tatiana’s character marches towards the writers’ room. There, she demands a different conclusion, but the writers have no say. According to the filmmakers, Kevin (Feige) is the one who makes the decisions — alluding to the company’s own president.

Obviously She-Hulk wants to resolve the situation and tries to find Kevin. Security tries to stop her, but Bruce’s cousin manages anyway. And if you thought it couldn’t get any more bizarre, Marvel still had a few more tricks up its sleeve.

The conclusion of Marvel’s longest running series, alongside WandaVision (2021), took place outside of She-Hulk. Marvel chose to avoid and make fun of its own clichés rather than establish Jennifer as a prominent figure in the Avengers universe. And once again, the studio proves how incapable they are of portraying Hulk and his family.

Yes, She-Hulk is known for breaking the fourth wall and her humor (unlike her cousin). But in comics, heroes also have more relevance. And, if the Banner family becomes enraged, they are capable of wiping out the entire world. The ninth and final chapter could help change the conception.

Instead, the conclusion of season one delivered one of the most offbeat and unprecedented moments in the MCU. She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes might please humor fans, but the series missed a huge opportunity.