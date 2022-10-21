Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington to Star in Kevin Costner’s New Western







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix and Altitude Film / Modern Popcorn

“Horizon,” the upcoming western directed by Kevin Costner, will star Sienna Miller (“American Sniper”) and Sam Worthington (“Avatar”), according to a press release from the production.

“I’m so excited and honored to take this incredible and momentous journey with Kevin, who is one of the best and most inspired storytellers in the industry,” said Worthington, who will next be seen reprising his lead role in “Avatar: The Way of Life.” Water”, the first of several sequels by James Cameron.

It was echoed by Miller. “I’m so excited to be going on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm. The story is fascinating. I’m so honored to be a part of it,” said the actress, who recently finished filming “My Mother’s Wedding”, premieres on directed by actress Kristin Scott Thomas.

Filming will begin on August 29 in the US state of Utah, and actor Jamie Campbell Bower (the Vecna ​​of “Stranger Things”) is also part of the cast – as he himself announced in an appearance on the show “Tonight Show”.

Costner won an Oscar for Best Director for his western “Dances With Wolves” (1990), but the resounding failure of sci-fi “The Messenger” (1997) cut short his directorial career early. He even rehearsed a spin on another western in 2003, “Pact of Justice” (2003), which received critical acclaim, and now intends to ride on the success of “Yellowstone,” the series he stars in, to return to directing a new film by the western genre.

In an interview with Variety magazine in 2016, the filmmaker claimed to have written a script for more than 10 hours of production. Last July, he added that the project would be split into four films. Because of this, the work schedule foresees no less than 220 days of recordings.

“Horizon” intends to portray a 15-year time span in the American Wild West, showing the disputes between indigenous groups and settlers, with an emphasis on the role of women of the period.

“It’s a very beautiful story and one that involves a lot of strong women,” Costner told Variety. “It’s them trying to survive in a world that was incredibly difficult. Women were dragged to these places because that’s where men wanted to go, they didn’t ask to be there.”

In addition to directing, the star wrote the script with Jon Baird (“Filth”), will produce and is also expected to join the cast of “Horizon”, which will be distributed in theaters by Warner Bros.

