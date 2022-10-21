Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse will have Spider-Cat

The Spider-Verse doesn’t only exist in theaters with award-winning animation, but also in comics with several alternate versions of our beloved Spider-Man.

Over the past few months, Marvel comics have been getting new editions of Spider-Men across the Spider-Verse, and among them, we have several new versions of the hero, including one of the most random of them all: a Spider-Car.

But these quirky versions of the hero aren’t new and, according to a new rumor from insider CanWeGotSomeToast and confirmed by MyTimeToShineHello, which has a lot of credibility, one of them will be in Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse: the Spider-Cat.

It is worth remembering that a version of Spider-Cat has already appeared in Miles Morales’ game, for PlayStation and PC consoles, where it is possible to unlock a costume with a cat with a Spider-Man mask being carried in the backpack and interacting in the fight.

There is also a version of Spider-Cat in the comics, where he has the same powers as the hero we know, being part of Universe 999.

MORE ABOUT SPIDERVERSE 2:

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new movie will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTSS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the movie at CCXP Worlds 2021. This preview you can watch CLICKING HERE!

In the list we have around Shameik Moore (miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first new names confirmed was that of Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Legend of Aang). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller and Phil Lordand is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.