“Spitting wasps”; Journalist doesn’t shut up about Dorival and ‘deliveries’ the most “incompetent” work in Flamengo’s history

After winning the fourth championship of the mengão of the Copa do Brasil, with the victory over Corinthians last Wednesday (19), at Maracanã, the Nation exploded in celebration, however, analyzes about the moment of Flamengo were made, since Rubro-Negro is about to decide another title, the Copa Libertadores, the team’s biggest goal this season.

Many did not like the way Flamengo behaved in front of the finalist rival and criticisms were launched about the work of coach Dorival Júnior. However, a voice was raised to defend the commander of the crow’s nest: Journalist Renato Maurício Prado.

“I know that the Flamengo fans have been spitting wasps at him (Dorival) since yesterday’s game, because he attributes the team’s retreat and a second half down”, declared Renato on the Uol News program. Next, the commentator used as a parameter a controversial work that was recently carried out at Ninho do Urubu.

“But we cannot forget that he was the one who took this team in the dredge that Paulo Souza left, the most incompetent coach in Flamengo’s history, and took it to the top of the Brazilian and to two finals, he has already won the first, the Brazil’s Cup. All right, in yesterday’s game I think he dropped the ball here and there, but there’s no way not to recognize the enormous merit of Dorival in this rescue of Flamengo”, analyzed the journalist.

Finally, Renato Maurício Prado did not fail to question specific errors made by the current Mengão coach: “Dorival didn’t have many options on the bench. But insisting on Matheusinho as a midfielder, after a very weak performance in that position, against Atlético Mineiro, showed a lack of perception. The coach did an exceptional job in recovering a team torn apart by the tragic work of Paulo Sousa. But in the final, he showed limitations and the crowd went to sleep angry with him, despite the mug”, he said.