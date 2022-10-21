Stay tuned! América-MG x Flamengo will take place on an alternative date and time

Although it won its first title of the season a few days ago, Flamengo doesn’t have much time to celebrate and is back to work this Friday (21). The hearts team will start preparing for the Libertadores final, while the rest of the team trains for the next clash of the Mais Querido in the season.

This Saturday (22), Rubro-Negro visits América-MG for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will take place at Estádio Independência, in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais.

Flamengo now has a different context and, having won the Copa do Brasil, is guaranteed in the Libertadores group stage and no longer has to worry about remaining in the G-4 of the table.

In addition to this special condition, another point is also worth mentioning. Due to the Libertadores final, the schedule of the club from Gávea needed to be adjusted and the group’s next commitments will take place at an alternative time.

The match against América-MG will start at 19:00 (Brasilia time). So stay tuned so you don’t miss any game play.

With 55 points accumulated, Flamengo is currently third in the Brasileirão table, 5 points behind Internacional, runner-up, and tied with Corinthians, in fourth position.