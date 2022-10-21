Steve Bannon, Former Trump Strategist, Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison for Not Collaborating in Investigation into Capitol Invasion | World

Steve Bannon, a prominent figure on the US right who served as former President Donald Trump’s senior strategist, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating the attack on US Capitol in January 2021.

There is still an appeal to the conviction. Consequently, the strategist freely awaits the end of the process.

At the sentencing hearing, US District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bannon to pay a $6,500 fine.

Bannon had been convicted by a jury in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony. Each of the two charges could be punished with a minimum of one month and a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Nichols opted for a lesser sentence.

2 of 3 Steve Bannon, Chief White House Strategist for former US President Donald Trump, attends his indictment at the Criminal Court in New York, US, September 8, 2022 — Photo: Steven Hirsch/Pool via REUTERS Steve Bannon, Chief White House Strategist for former US President Donald Trump, attends his indictment at the Criminal Court in New York, US, September 8, 2022 — Photo: Steven Hirsch/Pool via REUTERS

Last Monday, prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Bannon to six months in prison, while Bannon’s lawyers sought parole.

Prosecutor JP Cooney told Friday’s hearing that Bannon chose to “despise Congress.” He “is not above the law, and that’s what makes this case important,” Cooney said.

A jury of eight men and four women convicted Bannon of refusing to testify or provide documents required by the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 2020 elections.

Bannon did not speak during the hearing, saying only, “My lawyers spoke for me, Your Honor.”

Who is Steve Bannon?

Former Hollywood producer Steve Bannon was a strategist for former President Donald Trump. He is believed to have had quite a bit of influence with regards to the January 6, 2021, invasion of the Capitol.

Bannon, 68, was a top adviser to Republican Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, then served as White House Chief Strategist in 2017, before a row between them that was later fixed.

Bannon helped articulate the right-wing “America First” populism and strong opposition to immigration that helped define Trump’s presidency. Bannon played an instrumental role in the right-wing media and promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad.

3 of 3 Steve Bannon, former aide to Donald Trump, arriving at US Court in Washington — Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, arriving at the US Court in Washington – Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

According to the Jan. 6 committee, Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice the day before the attack, attended a planning meeting at a Washington hotel and said in his right-wing podcast that “hell is going to happen tomorrow.” .

Bannon is also facing separate money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in New York related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. Bannon pleaded not guilty.