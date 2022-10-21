Steve Bannon, Trump ally, gets 4 months in prison – 10/21/2022 – World

The US court sentenced Steve Bannon, a former Donald Trump strategist and organizer of the global far-right, to 4 months in prison and a fine of US$ 6,500 for contempt of Congress.

The sentence refers to the charges for which Bannon, 68, an influential figure also in the close circle of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was convicted in July – he refused to hand over documents and testify to the US House committee investigating the invasion of the Capitol.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters, inflated by the Republican, invaded the US Congress to try to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died at the time.

A committee was formed in the House by seven Democrats and two Republicans to look into the episode. According to investigations, Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice the day before the attack and attended a planning meeting at a hotel in Washington. The panel even aired a video in which Bannon says, on his podcast on January 5, 2021, that “hell is going to happen tomorrow”.

He was subpoenaed by the committee to deliver documents and communications with Trump and allies, but he refused on the grounds that he would also be entitled to so-called “executive privilege”, a mechanism that protects the communications of the president and his aides. The congressional committee rejected the allegation, but the Republican’s ally did not respond to the subpoenas.

Bannon arrived at the courthouse on Friday morning to protests from protesters, who chanted slogans like “traitor” and inflated the image of a giant rat with Donald Trump’s forelock and a cell phone in hand.

The prosecution had asked for the Trump ally to be punished with six months in prison, while his lawyers sought parole. During the hearing, prosecutor JP Cooney said that Bannon disrespected Congress. “He’s not above the law, which is why this case matters.”

According to the judge responsible for the sentence, Carl J. Nichols – appointed to the position in 2018 by Trump himself – Bannon’s defense has 14 days to appeal, and he remains at liberty during the appeal. In an unlikely scenario in which he did not appeal, he would have until the next 15th to turn himself in voluntarily, but both the defendant and his defense have already said they will appeal.

Nichols said during the sentencing announcement that the case serves to deter others from committing similar crimes. “He showed no remorse for his actions,” the magistrate said.

After the sentence was announced, Bannon said the American public will judge Biden’s government on November 8 – which he called illegitimate, echoing baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

The date is scheduled for the midterms, midterm elections in the US, when Americans vote to renew all 435 seats in the House and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate – there are also some contests for governor and other state positions.

The case against Bannon is the first successful contempt of Congress since 1974, when a judge found guilty G. Gordon Liddy, involved in the Watergate scandal, an episode that led to the resignation of then President Richard Nixon.

The conviction of the former White House strategist for contempt gains new strength now, after the committee investigating January 6 summoned Trump to provide clarification on the Capitol invasion – the former president has until November 14 to come forward. The Republican is unlikely to appear without questioning the subpoena, but a contempt conviction adds weight to the suit.

Creator of the “War Room” podcast and former head of the far-right portal Breitbart News, disinformation, Bannon is considered one of those responsible for Trump’s victory in the 2016 elections. Also close to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), he participated in events with personalities of the Brazilian right, such as Olavo de Carvalho, who died in January.

This is not, however, the most serious lawsuit that Bannon faces. He was arrested in August 2020 on charges of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy due to irregularities in raising funds to build the wall separating the US and Mexico, Trump’s campaign banner.

Bannon posted $5 million bail and was later released to respond in freedom. On January 20, 2021, hours before handing over the post of president to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump granted an overnight presidential pardon to Bannon and 142 other allies.

The pardon cleared the former strategist of fraud charges under federal court, but another lawsuit was filed by the state of New York in September this year for the same reasons. If convicted, Bannon faces up to 15 years in prison.