Study identifies microplastics in breast milk for the first time

After analyzing breast milk samples from 34 healthy mothers, collected one week after giving birth, research conducted in Rome, Italy, made an alarming discovery: about 75% of the participants (26 women) had traces of microplastics in the food given to the baby.

The research, developed at the Polytechnic University of Marche, in Ancona (Italy), and published in the scientific journal polymersidentified the presence of polyethylene, PVC and polypropylene compounds in milk – substances that are generally found in plastic packaging. In addition, for scientists, it is likely that particles smaller than 2 microns (microscopic unit of measurement) are also present in the food, although they cannot analyze them.

Until then, it is known that plastic compounds such as these contain products that are harmful to health, but the real impact on the body remains unknown by scientists. “There is still no knowledge about the possible effect of microplastics and related contaminants on the newborn. Therefore, there is an urgent need for further studies. This should be a health research priority,” Professor Dick Vethaak told the British news portal. The Guardian.

Where (possibly) did microplastics come from?

The first hypothesis raised to understand the origin of the plastic compounds found in breast milk was to analyze the consumption of seafood and food or drinks from plastic packaging by mothers, as well as the use of personal hygiene products containing plastic. However, no relationship was found between these practices and the results of the samples.

The researchers therefore suggest that contamination can be due to the ubiquitous presence of microplastics in the environment, making human exposure inevitable. “It will be crucial to evaluate ways to reduce contact with these contaminants during pregnancy and lactation,” said Valentina Notarstefano, from the Polytechnic University of Marche, in Italy, to the The Guardian.

The research team still advises the pregnant women to avoid consumption of food packaged in plastic, as well as exposure to cosmetics, hygiene products and clothing containing microplastics. “Studies like ours should not reduce the breastfeeding of children, but raise public awareness to press for the promotion of laws that reduce pollution by these compounds”, added Valentina.

