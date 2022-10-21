Surfing: another day of great heats on the waves of Saquarema

Itaúna Beach, Saquarema-RJ

The Saquarema Surf Festival in memory of Leo Neves had another day of good waves and broken records in Itaúna. The Brazilian Luana Silva won the highest score – 9.33 – of the event and the Argentine José Gundesen got the highest – 9.0 – among the men.

The battle for spots in the WSL Latin America regional rankings for the Challenger Series 2023 was intense in almost all the men’s and women’s QS 5000 heats. And the new generation also showed their weapons in the Pro Junior Sub-20. The qualifiers continue this Friday (21), starting at 8 am.

In the women’s QS 5000, the quarter-finals of the second edition of the Saquarema Surf Festival have already been defined. The first duel will be between two surfers who started their careers competing as Hawaiians, but now defend Brazil in competitions, Luana Silva and Summer Macedo.

In the second heat, the two who share the vice-leadership in the WSL Latin America regional ranking, Ecuadorian Dominic Barona and young Isabelle Nalu, face off.

Then, two direct confrontations between Brazil and Peru close the quarterfinals. In the third heat, the Peruvian two-time South American champion of the WSL Latin America in 2019 and 2020/2021, Daniella Rosas, will already defend against the Brazilian Anne dos Santos, the fourth and last position in the group of four that will be nominated for the Challenger Series 2023

And the last spot for the semifinals will be disputed by the current South American and Saquarema Surf Festival champion, Sophia Medina, and Melanie Giunta.

The highlight among the girls was, once again, Luana Silva, who is competing in Brazil for the first time. She was born in Hawaii, but came to represent the green and yellow flag this year, as the daughter of a Brazilian father and mother.

Luana had already set the records of the women’s QS 5000 on Tuesday (18), with her frontside on Itaúna’s right pulling out scores of 8.00 and 7.00. On Thursday (20), she showed the power of her backside left.

In the third phase of the QS 5000, Luana Silva scored 8.67 in the victory by 15.27 points. Afterwards, she returned to compete in the Pro Junior Sub-20 category, which closed on Thursday (20).

Luana put on another show on the lefts of Praia de Itaúna, detonating a wave with two super powerful attacks that opened large fans of water and got a score of 9.33 from the judges.

It is the highest score of this year and a new female record for the 2021 and 2022 Saquarema Surf Festival.

“I am very happy to be representing Brazil and competing here for the first time. I’m glad I advanced to the QS and Pro Junior quarterfinals as well. All the girls surf very well and the energy of the people here is being very positive for me. Brazilians have such a passion for surfing and it is an honor to be receiving all the support of this passion, being part of this new generation of surfers here in Brazil” – said Luana.

The QS 5000 heat that Luana Silva won and earned the first spots for the quarterfinals, there was a direct battle for spots in the G-4 for the Challenger Series.

The experienced Silvana Lima, the greatest surfer in Brazil of all times, arrived at the Saquarema Surf Festival in fourth place in the ranking and was qualifying. But at the last minute, young Isabelle Nalu surfed a wave and advanced to the quarterfinals, taking Silvana out of the G-4 and moving up to second in the rankings.

“Wow, I’m very happy, because both of them (Luana Silva and Silvana Lima) surf a lot, they’re my idols. But I really wanted to pass on this drum set, which was very important to me. This championship is, like, the most important one in my life, so I’m really happy that I made it to the quarterfinals. My focus this year is to qualify for the Challenger Series, which will be a big step for my career. Now it’s time to rest a bit, because you already have Pro Junior” – revealed the surfer Isabelle Nalu.

Isabelle Nalu is one of 24 participants in the QS 5000, who are also competing in the Pro Junior Under-20 category. In the quarterfinals of the QS 5000, she will face another head-to-head for a spot in the G-4 with another very experienced surfer, Dominic Barona.

The two are sharing the vice-leadership in the ranking and the Ecuadorian won the heat in which she and the Brazilian Summer Macedo eliminated the leader, the Peruvian Sol Aguirre.

In the following dispute, the finalists of the first edition of the Saquarema Surf Festival last year, passed together to the quarterfinals. Defender of the title and current South American champion, Sophia Medina, beat two more Brazilians, Kayane Reis and Naire Marquez, in the heat won by Daniella Rosas.

With the classification, the Peruvian entered the G-4, removing from the list her compatriot, Arena Rodriguez Vargas, who arrived in Saquarema in second in the ranking and lost on Tuesday.

PRO JUNIOR FEMALE

Most of the girls returned to compete in the first phase of Pro Junior, which closed the Thursday with good waves and very hot weather at Praia de Itaúna. The two best from each heat were already advancing to the quarterfinals of the Saquarema Surf Festival.

The Peruvian Sol Aguirre may lose the first position in the QS ranking, but she started to defend the leadership of the Pro Junior with a victory over the Brazilian Isabela Saldanha and the Chilean Rafaella Montesi.

Sol Aguirre will compete in the first quarter final with Brazilians Mariana Areno, Alexia Monteiro and Ecuadorian Genesis Garcia.

In the second, there is the best female surfer, Luana Silva, with fellow Brazilians Julia Duarte, Isabela Saldanha and Naire Marquez.

In the third, the two-time South American Pro Junior champion, Taina Hinckel, faces Sophia Medina, Pamella Mel and Sophia Gonçalves. And the last two spots for the semifinals will be disputed by the Peruvian Arena Rodriguez Vargas, the Brazilian Laura Raupp, the Argentine Vera Jarisz and the Chilean Estela López.

VACANCIES IN THE G8

In the men’s QS 5000, the battle was intense for places in the G8 of the WSL Latin America regional ranking, the group that will qualify for the Challenger Series 2023.

The vice-leadership changed hands three times on Thursday. In the heat that opened the fourth stage, Argentine José Gundesen defeated three Brazilians surfing a wave in an incredible way. He hit three very powerful maneuvers on a left of the series at Praia de Itaúna and the judges gave it a 9.0, the highest among men at Saquarema Surf Festival 2022.

“I made a mistake on a wave I caught, but I knew another good one would come. I was feeling it and thank God she came and I surfed that wave with anger. It was important for me in the rankings, for me to pass this heat and my goal is to win this event. I’ve already lost two finals this year, so the will to win is huge”, commented José Gundesen.

With the classification for the fifth phase, José Gundesen, who was in fifth in the ranking, took the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Rafael Teixeira. In this battery, the battle for places in the G8 was also inaugurated. The tenth place, Igor Moraes, was eliminated by the 17th, Weslley Dantas, who ended up removing the carioca Vitor Ferreira from the G-8.

But three heats later, another paulista, Ryan Kainalo, came in second in the confrontation won by Alan Jhones and took this eighth position in the ranking.

“I am really happy. because I knew that this heat was very important, because of the score. There in the first QS 5000 in Arica (in Chile), I lost in that phase and I was left with the taste of wanting more, but now I managed to pass. There were some people who were ahead of me in the rankings, who ended up losing, so I think it will help me a lot to have passed this heat. Now it’s just a case of going all out to spend the next ones too” said Ryan Kainalo.

VICE LEADERSHIP

Ryan Kainalo was the last to enter the G8 on Thursday and then the battle became more centralized for the runner-up in the rankings. The following heats were won by the world champion Adriano de Souza and by the local from Saquarema, João Chianca.

Chumbinho won a match that brought together three former tops of the CT elite. In the dispute for the second place for the fifth phase, Ian Gouveia surpassed Jessé Mendes and took the vice-leadership of the Argentine José Gundesen.

But the capixaba Rafael Teixeira, who started the day in that position, was still going to compete in the last heat of the QS 5000 on Thursday. And he ended up making the biggest sum of the day with his attack on the waves of Praia de Itaúna.

The best one got a score of 8.50 from the judges, which added up to 7.93 from the other very well surfed, to reach 16.43 points. This mark was only below the 17.10 of Michael Rodrigues from Ceará on Wednesday. Krystian Kymerson also passed with him with a good score, 15.63, adding scores of 8.33 and 7.30.

“I’m super happy and I think God blessed me today, sending me the right waves. It was a heat with Krystian and we’ve competed together for many years, but it was very important for me to qualify for Challenger, which is my main objective this year. I already did well on the other QS 5000 in Chile, so I need a good result here and I’ve already advanced one more heat. I’m happy because last year I was in Challenger, but I missed all the events in the first round. It was difficult for me, but I train like crazy and I know my time will come” – commented surfer Rafael Teixeira.

FINA WEDNESDAYL

The sixteen surfers who passed the fourth phase on Thursday will now compete for classification for the quarterfinals of the Saquarema Surf Festival, in the last round of the QS 5000 with heats made up of four competitors.

Afterwards, the duels become man-to-man format. The first heat will be that of Argentine José Gundesen, with Brazilians Ryan Kainalo, Wesley Leite and Venezuelan Francisco Bellorin.

In the second, is the Peruvian Miguel Tudela, who leads the WSL Latin America ranking with victories in the three stages he participated, along with the Argentine Santiago Muniz and the Brazilians Weslley Dantas and Alan Jhones.

The other two qualifying heats for the quarterfinals only have surfers from Brazil. In the third, the world champion Adriano de Souza and João Chianca meet again, this time to face Krystian Kymerson and Daniel Templar.

And in the last one, there are Rafael Teixeira and Ian Gouveia in a direct dispute for the vice-leadership, with Edgard Groggia and Rodrigo Saldanha.

