Ten series and ten movies to marathon until Halloween

Halloween is coming, better known in Brazil as Halloween. Despite being a tradition in the United States, it spread here and became popular. Therefore, the People’s Mail chose ten series and ten horror movies for you to marathon until the arrival of October 31st.

Do you know what Halloween means? The word is an abbreviation of the phrases All Hallows ‘Eve or All Hallows’ Evening, which in Portuguese translation is “All Saints’ Eve” or “All Saints’ Night”. The tradition of Halloween stems from an ancient pagan festival celebrated by the Celts over 2,000 years ago, called Samhain.

Series

1 – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

“Midnight Mass” is the new Netflix horror series. It is by Mike Flanagan, the same person who created “The Haunting of Hill House”. In the plot, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) returns to his hometown on Crockett Island after years. Even trying to escape from his past, the memories torment him. The locals are moved by the arrival of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), as miracles and omens begin to happen. Riley and the religious cross paths and generate tensions on the small island.

2 – “Midnight Club” (Netflix)

Ilonka (Iman Beson) is a student who has just discovered cancer. After the treatment doesn’t work, she looks for alternatives. She discovers Brightcliffe, a sort of retreat house in which terminally ill young people spent their last days. Ilonka decides to go in search of answers about the mysterious Julia Jayne (Larsen Thompson), who was supposedly cured on the spot. There, she also discovers the daily meetings of the “Midnight Club”, when the residents gather to tell horror stories.

3 – “Creepshow” (Paramount+)

The “Creepshow” series is based on the 1982 film of the same name, directed by George A. Romero. Inspired by the tales of Stephen King, it is a horror anthology where each episode tells original, fun and scary stories and is directed by a different director.

4 – “Them” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Them” is an anthology series that mixes horror with social commentary. It addresses a new story about racism each season, with a tone similar to that of Jordan Peele’s productions – a director who has great importance in the black spotlight in today’s cinema. The story follows Henry (Ashley Thomas) and Lucky Emory (Deborah Ayorinde), an African-American couple who, in the 1950s, decide to move their small family from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles.

5 – “Curse of Hill House” (Netflix)

The series is inspired by the book of the same name published in 1959 by Shirley Jackson. The Crain family, in the summer of 1992, decides to move to the Hill mansion with the intention of renovating the house and selling it, and then using the money to build their own home. There, she is haunted by the supernatural entities of the residence and makes the family face the ghosts of their past.

6 – “The Baby” (HBO Max)

With eight episodes, the miniseries tells the story of Natasha who is furious that all her closest friends are having children. But she unexpectedly becomes pregnant and has her own baby. Her life changes drastically. The unplanned arrival of the child turns her life into a horror show, as the baby is controlling and manipulative.

7 – “Ghoul” (Netflix)

“Ghoul” is a horror drama based on Arabic folklore. He passes in a detention center, following the story of a detective who at the scene to conduct some interrogations. At the scene, the detective discovers that some of the arrested terrorists are not of this world.

8 – “Black Summer” (Netflix)

Set in the early days of a zombie apocalypse, Black Summer presents the story of Rose (Jaime King) who has been separated from her daughter and embarks on a journey to find her. Alongside a small group of American refugees who seek strength to fight for their loved ones, Rose and her team face a hostile new world, and together they will have to make brutal decisions to fight the zombies.

9 – “Illuminated” (Apple +)

“Illuminated” (Shining Girls in the original) is a thriller series. The production is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes. It is the story of Kirby (Elisabeth Moss), a young man with a promising future living in Chicago in the 1980s. She is attacked by Harper (Jamie Bell), a mysterious man responsible for the disappearance and death of countless women. Unlike the other victims, Kirby survives and decides to hunt him down.

10 – “Servant” (Apple+)

The story of “Servant” follows the couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell), a TV reporter and a world-class chef, respectively. Despite their professional triumphs, Dorothy and Sean are living a never-ending nightmare following the death of their newborn son.

Films

1 – “Under the Shadow” (Netflix)

Horror film released in 2016, with its plot told in Persian language. In addition to bringing a terrifying supernatural story, Under the Shadow addresses the true horrors of war and the lives of people living in countries marked by civil strife.

2 – “Zombie Invasion” (Netflix)

Seok-woo is an absentee father, who is always working and missing out on his daughter’s development, who lives with her paternal grandmother in Seoul after her parents separate. On her birthday, little Soo-an just wants her father to take her to visit her mother in Busan. They take the express train bound for Busan, but on the journey strange events begin to happen. People are attacked by others, with strange behavior, and soon after the attacks they are contaminated and become animalistic and voracious beings.

3 – “The Girl from the Third Floor” (Netflix)

Looking to restart his life after a troubled period, Don lives with his pregnant wife. The two intend to move into an old mansion in disrepair. But there, he discovers that something macabre has happened there.

4 – “Suspiria” (Amazon Prime Video)

Susie Bannion, a young American ballerina, goes to the prestigious Markos Tanz Company in Berlin. On the same day of her arrival, fellow dancer Patricia mysteriously disappears. Susie ends up befriending another dancer, Sara, who shares her dark and menacing suspicions of the place.

5 – “Viveiro” (Amazona Prime Video)

Hoping to find the perfect place to live, a young couple accompanies a strange realtor to a mysterious neighborhood filled with identical houses. As they try to leave the place, they realize they are trapped in a surreal labyrinth that mysteriously takes them back to where they started.

6 – “The Legend of Candyman” (Amazon Prime video)

A young artist creates an exhibition about Candyman, an evil creature that, according to legends, can be summoned in front of a mirror. Gradually, the boy’s fascination with the monster throws him into a plot of mysteries, blood and death.

7 – “Run” (Amazon Prime Video)

Chris is a young black photographer who is about to meet the parents of Rose, his Caucasian girlfriend. Over time, he realizes that her family is hiding something very disturbing.

8 – “The Night” (HBO Max)

An Iranian couple living in the United States find themselves trapped inside a hotel when evil events force them to face the secrets they keep in a night that never ends.

9 – “Hereditary” (HBO Max)

After the death of the reclusive grandmother, the Graham family begins to unravel mysteries. Even after her departure, she remains a shadow over the family. With growing terror gripping the house, the family explores darker places to escape the fate they’ve inherited.

10 – “The Predator: The Hunt” (Star+)

In 1719, a skilled Comanche warrior tries to protect her people from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport. She fights against nature, dangerous settlers and this mysterious creature to keep her tribe safe.





