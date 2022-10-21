Terrifier: 8 horror movies for those who want to ‘fear sick’ | Films

The second film in the independent Terrifier franchise hit theaters on October 6th and aroused the curiosity of fans of the horror genre. This is because, according to reports on social media, the violent scenes caused nausea, vomiting and fainting in the audience inside the movie theaters. The production continues the story of the killer clown, who became an urban legend in the place of the events of the first film and returns to carry out a massacre on Halloween. The production directed by Damien Leone (All Hallow’s Eve) mixes elements of horror slasherin which the antagonist is a sociopath, and splattera subgenre whose main mark is the explicit exposure of blood and violence.

While the first film is available for streaming and for rent online, Terrifier 2 still doesn’t have a date to hit Brazilian theaters or digital platforms. However, the film has been well-received in the US, with good ratings in major film production databases. Therefore, the TechTudo prepared a list of 8 Terrifier-style movies that are available on streaming platforms like HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

🎬 Terrifier: where to watch the series movie that causes vomiting in the cinema

1 of 9 Scene from Terrifying (2018) in which the protagonist Dawn underestimates the villain Art The Clown when she sees him for the first time — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes Scene from Terrifying (2018) in which the protagonist Dawn underestimates the villain Art The Clown when she sees him for the first time – Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

📝 How to run streaming services on an old PC? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

Directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama, 2013), the film is an adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Stephen King. In It: The Thing, a group of misfit children search for the missing brother of one of their members. In the adventure, the “club of suckers”, as they call themselves, face a supernatural creature that takes the form of the greatest fear of its victims, before attacking them.

The production broke the box office record at the time of its release, with a gross of $700 billion, a record for horror films. Public and critical reception for It: The Thing was positive, with a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and rated five stars by 86% of Rotten Tomatoes users. The film stars Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise), Jaeden Martell (Bill), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) and Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben). The title is available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

2 of 9 The clown Pennywise is the main form of the creature in It: The Thing — Photo: Disclosure / Warner Bros. The clown Pennywise is the main form of the creature in It: The Thing — Photo: Disclosure / Warner Bros.

Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues (2021)

in the continuation of reboot of the 1978 classic, the protagonist Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is surprised by the return of the serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). To end the cycle of deaths once and for all, she gathers a group of survivors to fight the masked killer. The film was directed by David Gordon Green, who directed the first reboot of the new Halloween franchise.

The film received a 5.5 rating from IMDb users and two stars from Rotten Tomatoes, with a 39% approval rating from website users. In addition to Courtney and Curtis, the cast includes Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), Dylan Arnold (Cameron Elam), Anthony Michael Hall (Tommy Doyle) and Judy Greer (Karen Nelson). Halloween Kills is available in the Apple TV+ catalog.

3 of 9 Halloween Kills have the scary villain Michael Myers — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes Halloween Kills has the scary villain Michael Myers — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

Mannequin store owner Frank Zito (Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood) is a murderer who scalps the women he has a relationship with. When he becomes involved with the photographer Anna (Nora Arnezeder, by Angélique), his affection for his companion does not eliminate his violent impulses. The film was directed by Franck Khalfoun (Piranha and Amityville: The Awakening), and is a remake of a feature of the same name, released in 1980. On IMDb, users rated the production with a score of 6.1, while on Rotten Tomatoes, was approved by 53% of viewers. The title was made available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

4 of 9 Elijah Wood plays the antagonist in the Maniac remake — Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros Pictures Elijah Wood plays the antagonist in the Maniac remake — Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros Pictures

A group of young people on their way to a football game stop in a small town to ask for help. However, the only establishment open on site is a wax museum. Impressed by the carvings, they soon discover that the pieces are produced by an assassin who dips the victims’ bodies in hot wax. The film is directed by Saume Collet-Serra (Black Adam and The Orphan).

Despite the low reception of its launch, it has now become a slasher worshiped by fans of the genre. At the time of its debut, it was rated 5.4 on IMDb and approved by 27% of Rotten Tomatoes users. The House of Wax cast is one of its highlights, starring celebrities on the rise in the early 2000s: Paris Hilton (Paige), Chad Michael Murray (Nick), Jared Padalecki (Wade), Robert Ri’chard (Blake) , Jon Abrahams (Dalton), Brian Van Holt (Bo), Elisha Cuthbert (Carly). The film is available on the HBO Max platform.

5 of 9 Scene from Paris Hilton’s sculpture in House of Wax — Photo: Reproduction/Warner Bros Pictures Scene from Paris Hilton’s sculpture in House of Wax — Photo: Reproduction/Warner Bros Pictures

In the year 1957, a boy named Jason Voorhees drowned in the lake at Camp Crystal Lake. After an episode involving a bloody murder, the camp closes its doors until the year 1979. With the reopening, the new monitors struggle to survive with the restart of a cycle of violent deaths. The movie Friday the 13th is another classic of the slasher genre, referenced and reproduced to this day. Director Sean S. Cunningham capitalized on the hockey-mask killer’s fame and created a series of films starring the villain.

The film was rated 6.4 on IMDb and received approval from 63% of users on Rotten Tomatoes. HBO Max and Apple TV subscribers can find the title in the platforms catalog. The classic version stars Betsy Palmer (Pamela Voorhees), Adrienne King (Alice), Jeannine Taylor (Marcie), Robbi Morgan (Annie) and Laurie Bartram (Brenda). The cast also includes Kevin Bacon (Jack), Harry Crosby (Bill), and Mark Nelson (Ned).

6 of 9 The Jason figure became a pop culture icon with Friday the 13th — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes The figure of Jason became a pop culture icon with Friday the 13th — Photo: Reproduction / Rotten Tomatoes

In the movie Psycho, real estate assistant Marion Crane steals $40,000 to marry her partner and change her life. To elude the police, she spends a night staying at the Bates Motel, where she meets Norman Bates (Antonhy Perkins), son of the owner and employee of the establishment. During the night, Crane is murdered while bathing by a mysterious figure, in one of the most reproduced scenes in film history.

Psycho is one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s signature titles (The Birds and Rear Window). The thriller classic received an 8.5 rating on IMDb and has five stars on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96% approval rating from the site’s users. The title can be watched on Globoplay, through a subscription that gives access to the Telecine catalogue.

7 of 9 The famous scene of the murder in the bath in Psycho — Photo: Disclosure / Universal Studios The famous scene of the murder in the bath in Psycho — Photo: Disclosure / Universal Studios

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Despite the premiere in the 70s, the film only arrived in Brazil in 1986. In the story, the only survivor of a massacre of 33 people tells the police how he escaped and reveals details of what happened on a deserted Texas road. He and his group of friends set out on a trip to visit their grandfather’s grave, which was mysteriously desecrated. However, they are attacked by a family of cannibals and a killer with a human skin mask who kills his victims in brutal ways.

The production was directed and co-written by Tobe Hopper (Poltergeist). IMDb users assigned a 7.4 rating to the slasher. On Rotten Tomatoes, it is rated at 4.5 stars, with an approval rating of 88%. The cast includes Marilyn Burns (Sally), Allen Danziger (Jerry), Paul A. Partain (Franklin) and Gunnar Hansen (Leatherface). The classic version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available on the Locke platform. The 2013 remake and its sequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns, released this year, are available in the Netflix catalogue.

8 of 9 Scene from the movie “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” — Photo: Reproduction/Bryanston Pictures Scene from the movie “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” — Photo: Reproduction/Bryanston Pictures

On Halloween night, a group of friends find a haunted house that promises an extreme experience, as the house feeds on its visitors’ worst fears. The youngsters soon discover that the nightmares at the site are real. House of Terror was directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, creators of the hit films A Quiet Place I and II. The production was well received by the public, with a 6.3 rating on IMDb and a 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast consists of Shazi Raja (Angela), Andrew Caldwell (Evan), Will Britain (Nathan), Katie Stevens (Harper) and Lauryn McClain (Bailey). HBO Max makes the title available in its catalog.

9 of 9 Scene from the movie House of Terror — Photo: Reproduction/Sierra Pictures Scene from the movie House of Terror — Photo: Reproduction/Sierra Pictures

with information from Gamerant, Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB.

Meet the new TechTudo editorial that talks about movies and series