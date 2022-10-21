the artificial intelligences that will change the world

Contrary to what fiction has led us to believe in recent decades, the expression “artificial intelligence (AI)” does not refer to something homogeneous – it is not about a single system capable of solving all the problems proposed to it. The technology is composed of a series of models and techniques that evolve asynchronously in the search for solutions to specific challenges.

These models are developed by universities, researchers, megacorporations, startups and even technology enthusiasts. In this way, the impact that these AIs have on the world has enormous economic potential. By 2030, AI intelligence will generate US$ 13 trillion in the world, according to a global report by the McKinsey consultancy – in Latin America, 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should grow in the period due to technology.

Image generated by the AI ​​Stable Diffusion from the command “The future of the world transformed by artificial intelligences” Photograph: Stable Diffusion/Estadão

However, the most prominent models not only result in changes in people’s lives directly. They also inspire the development of other models, taking the entire field of AI to new heights, and lend their functionality to companies to create their own products.

This special tries to look at the AIs that carry these characteristics in 2022 – the choices were made after much conversation with researchers, experts and companies directly involved in building AIs. It is worth remembering: advances in the area have gained breathtaking speed and everything can change in weeks – the AlexNeta model that powered the entire current wave of AI from scratch, was unveiled just 10 years ago, in 2012.

Among the names highlighted are the Alphafoldthat can open the doors to a revolution in the pharmaceutical industry – this could be the path to the first Nobel Prize for AI.

The two models that made the most noise in 2022 also appear. LaMDAmodel of So sophisticated dialog generator which made a Google engineer claim that the system was “alive”, and the DALL-E 2model that generate images from text commands, which is raising debates about the use of AI in the arts. By the way, all images used in this special were created by AIusing the DALL-E 2 and its competitors, midjourney and Stable Diffusion. At the top of this page, DALL-E 2 generated the illustration from the command “the future of the world transformed by artificial intelligence”.

Image generated by the AI ​​Midjourney from the command “The future of the world transformed by artificial intelligences” Photograph: Midjourney/Estadão

Along with them are also the GPT-3known to be an AI capricious in the production of textsO YoloAI “crazy view” able to influence the autonomous car industryit’s the Cat, “jack of all trades” system and sets out to be good at a lot of different tasks – all chapters can also be accessed from the menu above.

The material tries to unravel not only the functioning and impacts of these systems, but the challenges they have on the horizon to make their potential a reality. It’s not just technical challenges. There are ethical and social discussions that need to be taken into account – not to mention the commercial adaptability of these technologies.

Even with so many questions, the only certainty so far is that our lives will never be the same as before. So, throughout these six chapters, learn about the AIs that will change the world in the years to come.