The best Netflix series to watch after Welcome to the Neighborhood

Produced by Ryan Murphy, Welcome to the Neighborhood is a hit on Netflix. The horror series stood out for dethroning Dahmer: An American Cannibal, and taking the number 1 of the Top 10 streaming. Anyone who has already checked out the 7 episodes of season 1 wants to know: what are the best series to watch next on the platform?

“Sinister letters. Strange neighbors. Dark threats. A family moves into their dream home, but soon discovers they’ve inherited a nightmare.”

Led by Naomi Watts (City of Dreams) and Bobby Cannavale (Blonde), the cast of Welcome to the Neighborhood also includes Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) and Mia Farrow (Rosemary’s Baby).

We’ve listed below the 7 Netflix series that Welcome to the Neighborhood fans need to watch; check out.

Dahmer: An American Cannibal

If you liked the narrative style of Welcome to the Neighborhood, you might as well enjoy Dahmer: An American Cannibal. The series share many similarities – both are Ryan Murphy productions inspired by sinister real events.

Dahmer, as the name implies, focuses on the crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who for more than a decade managed to kill 17 young men without raising suspicion from the police. The series also offers a greater focus to Dahmer’s victims and people who tried to expose the maniac.

echoes

Released on Netflix in 2022, Echoes is an intriguing mystery series. The thriller tells the story of Leni and Gina, identical twins who secretly switch places for many years. However, everything starts to fall apart when one of them mysteriously disappears.

From there, the other embarks on a dangerous journey to discover her sister’s whereabouts and prevent a family tragedy. The series stars Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), with Matt Bomer (American Horror Story) and Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) in the cast.

Kleo

Little known, Kleo is a true “hidden gem” of Netflix. With only one season on the platform, the German series addresses the story of the titular character, a former East German spy who, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, embarks on a dangerous mission of revenge.

Mixing action, suspense and mystery, Kleo is guaranteed to have fun on Netflix. Plus, as the series only has 8 episodes, it’s perfect for a weekend marathon. The cast is led by Jella Haase (Lollipop Monster & Kriegerin). The series has already been renewed for a 2nd season.

Soul

Alma tells the story of the titular character, a young woman who, after losing her memory in an accident that killed most of her classmates, tries to find out what happened that day and regain her identity. The series stands out for its truly unpredictable outcome.

The Spanish production reached the Netflix catalog in 2022, and it didn’t take long to win over the platform’s subscribers. In its 1st season, the series has 9 episodes. Created by Sergio G. Sanchez, the thriller features Mireia Oriol and Pol Monen in the cast.

the innocent

In The Innocent, a man who spent many years in jail is forced to confront the past after receiving a mysterious phone call. From there, the protagonist Mateo enters a spiral of intrigue and murder. Your main objective? Protect wife Olivia.

Produced by Oriol Paulo, The Innocent is based on the homonymous book by Harlan Coben. The series’ cast is led by Mario Casas (Um Contratempo), and also features Martina Gusmán (Familia Rodante), Alexandra Jiménez (Los Serrano) and Aura Garrido (El Ministerio del Tiempo).

Behind Your Eyes

Behind Your Eyes is a hit on Netflix by mixing romance, drama, horror and suspense in an impactful story full of twists. The series tells the story of Louise, a single mother who becomes involved in a dangerous game by living an affair with her boss and befriending his mysterious wife.

As Behind Your Eyes is a miniseries, the production is perfect for those who want to see a story with a beginning, middle and end. The cast includes Simona Brown (Outlander), Eve Hewson (Robin Hood), Tom Bateman (Death on the Nile) and Robert Aramayo (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).

Ratched

Finally, if you liked Welcome to the Neighborhood, you have everything to like Ratched. Also produced by Ryan Murphy, the series is not inspired by real events. In fact, it serves as an origin story for Nurse Ratched from the classic movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

The plot is set in 1947, when Mildred Ratched starts working as a nurse in a psychiatric hospital. But behind her impeccable appearance, the protagonist hides a dark soul. Starring Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), the series has Judy Davis (Feud) and Finn Wittrock (The Very Lucky Girl) in the cast.

Welcome to the Neighborhood is available on Netflix.