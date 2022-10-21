The ‘digital nomad’ who has worked in 78 different countries

  • Auryn Cox
  • From the BBC in Scotland

Katie in Azerbaijan

Katie Macleod

photo caption,

Katie left a steady job to travel the world; in the photo, she in Azerbaijan

When the covid-19 pandemic forced companies to adapt to remote work, the British Katie Macleod was already traveling the world with her computer doing “home office”.

She has worked from capsule hotels in Tokyo, Japan, through sandstorms in the Sahara, North Africa, and even the Himalayas in Central Asia.

The 28-year-old works as a freelance graphic designer and has been to 78 countries.

“And I hope to visit 100 countries before I turn 30,” she adds.

