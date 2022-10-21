The female version of John Wick is elegant and brutal: Charlize Theron threw up during every day of filming – Movie News

The actress starred in one of the most iconic action films directed by a woman.





John Wick has been a staple in action movies in recent years. The adrenaline-fueled saga popularized a stylish sub-genre with well-choreographed and visually stunning scenes. Since it saw the light, several imitators have emerged, such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Kate, or even Explosive Cocktail. But who better to expand the genre than co-director of the original franchise, David Leitch?

He was the one who made Atomica, a film starring Charlize Theron. Before continuing, you should know that Atomica is available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog for free to its subscribers. And you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to watch it, whether you’re a fan of the genre or not.

WHAT IS THE PLOT OF ATOMICS?

atomic takes place in East Berlin, just before the fall of the Wall. An MI6 officer is found dead and the list of all the names of spies still active in Berlin has disappeared. Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), who also works for the British secret service, arrives in the GDR capital to retrieve confidential information.

The plot can belong to any spy and action movie, but atomic has a very special personality. It’s a spy thriller, yes, but it breaks away from the gray aesthetic that usually characterizes them to embrace a vibrant, fresh personality. It has a wonderful soundtrack made up of 80s hits from Depeche Mode to David Bowie, while Lorraine is lighting up the dreary streets of Berlin with neon lights.

SHE PUPPED EVERY DAY

One of the reasons to watch the movie is undoubtedly Charlize Theron. The actress usually does a brilliant job, but here, with her blonde hair intact, she delivers challenging action. If Keanu Reeves left his skin on John Wick, Theron did the same on his private adventure. And the credit is all hers. The actress did her best in this production.

I had eight amazing fight trainers who basically made me throw up every day, and I’m so grateful to them.

And it wasn’t the only physical consequence it had. As she revealed in an interview with EW, she broke two teeth while clenching them in the process. “I had an operation just before I went to Berlin to make this film and I’m still dealing with it,” she added.

“Charlize did 98 percent of her stunt work herself, all the fights, runs, all of that. Just when it came to her falling down a flight of stairs or swinging from a great height, they couldn’t do it for safety reasons.” , revealed action coordinator Sam Hargrave, to The Hollywood Reporter.