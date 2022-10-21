“The Hulk’s New Partner”; Mengão ‘loses’ 30-year medallion for R$ 350 thousand, Atlético prepares official announcement and Braz receives news

After being champion of the Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo now he will make a special preparation for all the players to arrive at least well in the Libertadores final, on the 29th. The one who worries the most is Arrascaeta, an Uruguayan who has been experiencing a little problem since last month and has not been able to play 100%. Craque should not even enter the field in the next two games for the Brasileirão.

Behind the scenes, the flamengo direction is also trying to resolve some issues thinking about 2023, even more so if the club is champion of the Liberators as world being the only competition that was not conquered by this generation. On the other hand, one player in particular should leave, regardless of what happens later this year.

Its about wheeled. The right-back has a verbal agreement to play for Atlético-MG and sign a three-year contract. He must be the new ‘partner’ of the Hulk in 2023. The player understands that his cycle at Mengão needs to end this season, in style, with more titles being won. The athlete is very focused on lifting the Libertadores trophy and, thus, reaching the most valued Rooster with another status.

The information at the moment is that Rodinei will receive about BRL 350 thousand. The player receives much less today at Flamengo and the renewal was even considered before the middle of the year, but a turnaround took place internally and the player’s representatives thought it better to opt for a departure in December. “Rodi” went through many moments at CRF, with ups and downs, but he established himself well this season. He is very dear to the entire flamengo group.

The 30-year-old right-back got the best contract of his career at Atlético-MG. Rodrigo Caetano paid for his arrival and only the signing of a contract prevents the athlete from being confirmed as the newest reinforcement of the Minas Gerais club in 2023.