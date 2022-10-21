The ‘impossible’ to kill Japanese invasive plant species

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

“After sending a friend several baskets of plants, season after season, all without satisfactory results… I sent some of these,” explained botanist John Wood in 1884. He was writing a gardening manual and praised a sensational new bush that even the most unlucky horticulturist could handle.

It was a Far Eastern import with red buds, beautiful heart-shaped foliage, and gracefully arching stems.

In short, Wood had nothing bad to say about the plant, which, if you let it grow for a few years, would form a “beautiful thicket”…

Of course, this was no ordinary bush: it was Japanese gnarled grass (japonica fallopia), with impressive details that Wood had neglected to mention.

Aside from its noble, perhaps slightly exaggerated, aesthetic qualities, it has perversely good value, because once you have it, it is (almost) permanent: it will never die, and without drastic action, future generations will struggle against dense forests of stems.

Intractable

Of the 13 thousand exotic species that have traveled around the world since the beginning of colonialism in the 15th century, the knotweed Japanese is widely considered one of the most intractable: it smothers suburban gardens, swallows whole swaths of train tracks, and floods canals and national parks.

Credit, alamy photo caption, The thick bamboo stems of Japanese weed can grow up to 10 cm a day, reaching a height of about 3 meters.

If this invasive shrub grows at will, it could quickly overwhelm the whole of the UK, except for patches shaded by trees, says Dan Eastwood, a professor of biosciences at Swansea University in the UK. “There would be general domination,” he says.

But completely removing this weed is extremely difficult and essentially involves extracting the soil from it: digging at least five meters deep and disposing of the entire lot almost as if it were radioactive.

If anything is left, it can return multiple times, regenerating itself from the smallest fragments and harming gardeners for up to 20 years after apparently having disappeared. One study found that the shrub can grow back from a root fragment of just 0.3 grams, roughly the weight of a pinch of salt.

Unfortunately, you can’t put some herbicide on it either. “It can grow back even if it looks dead,” says Kevin Callaghan, director of Japanese Knotweed Specialists, a London-based eradication company.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In places where it cannot be controlled with chemicals or digging, Fllopia japonica is sometimes kept under control by grazing animals.

Aside from the fact that a ten-foot-tall weed monoculture is not ideal for a garden or wildlife. An infestation of this shrub can also have catastrophic financial consequences.

In the UK, the presence of a single rod can instantly reduce the value of a home by 5% to 15% and cause many banks to reject a mortgage.

So how did Japanese weed manage to become so incredibly hardy? And will we ever find out how to beat her?

an unpleasant gift

On August 9, 1850, the Kew Gardens Botanical Garden in London received a surprise package in the mail.

Credit, alamy photo caption, The rise of Knotweed in the UK coincided with the wild garden movement: a Victorian preference for informal, naturalistic landscapes with untidy groups of plants.

The unexpected gift contained several unusual plants and a note revealing the identity of the mysterious benefactor: Philipp Franz Balthasar von Siebold, a German physician and botanist.

Von Siebold had recently returned from the Japanese territory of Dejima, off the coast of the city of Nagasaki, a trading post built on an artificial island. It was the country’s only point of contact with the outside world during the Edo isolationist period, when the country closed its borders to foreigners for more than two centuries.

As a renowned physician, Von Siebold had access to an unprecedented array of contacts in Japan and used them to indulge his passion for plants: he had people collecting specimens from all over the country. But after a rare visit to the mainland and an unfortunate incident involving a forbidden map, which local authorities found in his luggage, he was finally asked to leave.

So von Siebold packed up about 2,000 plants and went back to Europe. This included a magnificent shrub found in Asia, including Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, where it was prized for its uses in traditional medicine and, interestingly, as a vegetable. When cooked, its fresh sprouts have a sour, crunchy flavor similar to rhubarb.

In a short time, Von Siebold & Company of Leiden was born, a company specialized in the sale of plants from the Far East, based in the Netherlands. And from the first moment, japonica fallopia it was one of his star plants.

It was only natural that this vigorous beauty should be shared with others, and Kew Gardens duly received its own specimen. From there, his conquest was quick.

The Japanese weed was a hit and within just a few decades it was sinking its roots deep into Oceania, North America and much of Europe. Many of these 19th century clumps still exist today, in exactly the same places they were planted.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Dejima Island trading post was the only point of contact between Japan and the outside world during the Edo isolationist period.

According to Eastwood, this early popularity is the first clue to his formidable hacking powers. “The reality is that it has been brought into this country and planted en masse since the Victorian era, for quite a considerable amount of time,” he says. “So when you talk about how many individuals you put into an ecosystem before it can get established [lá]humans really played a big part in that.”

hidden repository

However, gardeners do not deserve all the credit. The bush is truly exceptional: a truly otherworldly alien invader. From a barren land of lava and toxic gases. The plant’s natural habitat is the slopes of volcanoes, where it was one of the first to settle after an eruption.

It can sink its famously unstoppable roots into cold, solid volcanic rock, and there it will lie in wait for years, clinging on even as its above-ground stems and leaves are buried in red-hot magma.

A world away from this harsh environment, in the paradise of the average suburban garden, these natural adaptations mean the plant is virtually impossible to beat. And this story is the secret of its impressive expansion and survival.

Credit, alamy photo caption, The precise origins of von Siebold’s Japanese Knotweed are unknown, but it is believed to have been plucked from the slopes of a volcano near Nagasaki.

“Every year, when photosynthesis starts and the plant captures light energy, it takes that resource and puts it underground,” says Eastwood. The surface parts wither and die each winter, but their rhizomes – a kind of twisted, modified stem – are still there, nestled in the soil, retaining the sugars they produced when all was well.

The next spring, the plant sends out new roots to expand its reach laterally, and these in turn give rise to more stems above the ground. In this way, it advances slowly, until it monopolizes every inch of available space.

This two-part system, with body parts above and below ground, means it is extremely difficult to control with chemicals. The most effective is glyphosate, which works by inhibiting an enzyme that plants need to make amino acids. But the best way to use it is contradictory.

As many homeowners have discovered in their quest to eradicate it, overuse can cause the plant to accidentally spread.

The part you see above the ground is the crown: this is the dominant part of the plant that actively stores energy. But he has support. “Around these crowns, there are dormant buds, so they can produce new growth, but they don’t because the crown suppresses them,” says Eastwood.

So if you flood one of these weeds with herbicide, you can kill the crown completely and all of a sudden all your satellite shoots will wake up.

a big mistake

Little did Von Siebold know when he sent the first sample to London that he would become one of the greatest villains in the history of botany.

Credit, alamy photo caption, A single Heracleum mantegazzianum can produce up to 20,000 viable seeds, which can remain in the soil for decades before germinating.

Unfortunately, Japanese weed is not the only invasive plant with a bright future engulfing vast areas of the planet. In fact, the other two main weeds currently worrying landowners, governments and environmentalists share some startling similarities.

O Heracleum mantegazzianum arrived in the UK in 1819 after the seeds were shipped to Kew Gardens in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia. Today, its towering stems and white flowers can be seen across Europe and North America, protruding from highway shoulders, along railroad tracks, and near waterways.

In addition to being invasive, it is extremely toxic: it regularly makes headlines after unsuspecting people suffer severe blisters and chemical burns from its sap.

THE Impatiens glandulifera arrived two decades later, when a surgeon from India sent samples to the Royal Horticultural Society in London. It quickly became a popular plant, prized for its delicate pink orchid-like flowers and thick foliage.

But within a few years it escaped into the wild and by the turn of the century it was considered a weed.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In the early 19th century, very little was known about Japan. But Von Siebold’s collection of plans, maps and manuscripts changed all that.

Along with Japanese weed and many others, these plants are leading a botanical apocalypse, the gradual replacement of native plants with hard-to-control ones.

And the story is far from over. While the 19th century era of expansive gardens and unregulated plant imports are behind us, many plants present in millions of backyards around the world are believed to have invasive potential.

Eastwood is willing to bet that the next big invader will be the Japanese anemone. With pink, purple or white saucer-shaped flowers on thin stems, this member of the buttercup family is popular for adding color to gardens in late summer.