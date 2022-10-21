The ‘impossible’ to kill Japanese invasive plant species

Admin 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

japanese nudosa hierba

Credit, Getty Images

“After sending a friend several baskets of plants, season after season, all without satisfactory results… I sent some of these,” explained botanist John Wood in 1884. He was writing a gardening manual and praised a sensational new bush that even the most unlucky horticulturist could handle.

It was a Far Eastern import with red buds, beautiful heart-shaped foliage, and gracefully arching stems.

In short, Wood had nothing bad to say about the plant, which, if you let it grow for a few years, would form a “beautiful thicket”…

Of course, this was no ordinary bush: it was Japanese gnarled grass (japonica fallopia), with impressive details that Wood had neglected to mention.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Study identifies microplastics in breast milk for the first time

Photo: Thanasis Zovoilis/Getty Images/Bebe.com After analyzing breast milk samples from 34 healthy mothers, collected one …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved