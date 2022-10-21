the new “Fast and Furious” movie will have electric cars – NiT

“Fast X,” which opens in May 2023, will feature a Dodge Charger and a DeLorean that don’t need gas.

Since its debut more than 20 years ago, the “Fast and Furious” saga has included various types of cars capable of impossible maneuvers. From Brian O’Conner’s (Paul Walker) Subaru to Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) Ice Charger, many of them have gone down in history. In the latest film in the franchise, “Fast X”, the footage included electric cars.

The new feature film will continue to be a hit with car fans. Mainly from two electric models, a Dodge Charger and a DeLorean, both without needing gas.

In the case of the first, Dodge Daytona SRT EV, it will be attributed to the character played by Vin Diesel, Dominic Toretto. With a look inspired by the Daytona Original, the model was presented in the United States about two months ago and immediately drew attention for its modern touches, such as the taillights in the rear or the lighting in the front grille.

In the images of the recordings, it is also possible to notice the return of the DeLorean, a very famous brand in Hollywood. And since it is inspired by the car from the movie “Back to the Future”, it has a very futuristic look. The most impressive part of the vehicle are the doors that open like a gull’s wings.

About the film, which premieres on May 19, 2023, it has already been confirmed that the Portuguese Joaquim de Almeida will be part of the cast — thus joining his compatriot Daniela Melchior in the cast. “Fast X,” directed by Louis Leterrier, also includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

