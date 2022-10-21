The trailer for “The Son” can now be seen. The film joins Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins

“The Son”, film by Florian Zeller / DR



The first trailer for “The Son” is already known – the second chapter of Florian Zeller’s trilogy on the subject of mental health, and his second film as a writer and director.

Like Zeller’s previous film, “The Father” (2020), or in Portuguese “O Pai”, nominated for six Academy Awards and unanimously acclaimed by international critics, Zeller’s new work is based on his own play, premiered in Paris in 2018 as “Le Fils” and in London the following year.

Once again, Zeller writes in collaboration with Christopher Hampton (“Atonement”, “Dangerous Liaisons”), with whom he shared the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on “The Father”.

A formidable cast of beloved stars brings “The Son” to the big screen, including Oscar winners and nominees Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and the legendary Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar for his role in the first film in the Zeller trilogy. . This cast is joined by Zen McGrath, the protagonist who brings Nicholas to life and debuts with his great first performance.

“The Son”, by Florian Zeller, is a drama that follows the life of a family that is falling apart and trying to rebuild itself. A few years after his parents’ divorce, Nicholas, a 17-year-old boy, no longer wants to live with his mother, Kate. The son moves in with his father, Peter, and his partner, Beth, and hopes a new school and a fresh start will help him fight his anxiety. Trying to balance the profession with a new baby with Beth and the offer of a dream job in Washington, Peter tries to take care of Nicholas the same way he wanted his father to have treated him. But by leaning on the past in an attempt to right his wrongs, he loses the ability to hold on to the Nicholas of the present.

“The Son” opens soon in Portuguese cinemas.