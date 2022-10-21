The world’s most beautiful public toilet is in China; see the ostentation

With marble accents, wireless cell phone charging bases, soft lighting and other noble materials and concepts, a public bathroom at Deji Plaza mall in Nanjing, China, was named “the most beautiful in the world” by Architectural Digest magazine, specializing in architecture and interior design.

Described as a mix of the styles of Baz Luhrmann (the director of the films ‘Moulin Rouge’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’) and the Hanging Gardens of Babylon — one of the wonders of the Ancient World — the space is actually a complex: it has seven areas, including men’s and women’s restrooms, a baby changing room and a lounge for those who want to relax while shopping.

The project is designed by the design office X+Living, in Shanghai, and is inspired by the shapes and colors of nature – a kind of “distant spring in the face of the current environmental crisis”, the lead designer Li Xiang told the publication.

Upon entering, it is possible to find an anteroom, the “Experience Hall”, which aims to immerse the visitor in a universe of tranquility. The walls received two different wallpapers, the first green, and the second with golden curves.

Image: Disclosure

The ceiling features ornaments in the shape of bees, while the rest of the decoration around the flower fountain, in its center, refers to butterflies and plants.

Image: Disclosure

Image: Disclosure

Next, you reach the lounge, where a bespoke sofa resembles an open bouquet of flowers to allow those waiting for family and friends to rest there. Next door, there is a washbasin with automatic doors and illuminated marble sinks that are also inspired by gardens.

Image: Disclosure

In this portion of the complex it is still possible to find the baby changing room/nursery and a medical care room.

In the changing room, “ribbon” lights were installed around the entire ceiling as an alternative option to the traditional spot light. The intention was to better distribute the rays throughout the environment to create a more peaceful atmosphere.

Image: Disclosure

Image: Disclosure

Surface corners received wood and leather details, but rounded, to keep the visitors safe – especially children. On the walls of the medical care room, a “quilt” technique was applied in the covering of the walls, also to transmit coziness.

Image: Disclosure

From the lounge, it is possible to have access to the men’s and women’s bathrooms, signaled by palm trees and roses, respectively. There are nine toilets for them and 16 for them. In both, there is also a kind of dressing room, so that customers can change.

Image: Disclosure

In the women’s section, for example, there are small sofas and an area for charging cell phones as basic comforts.

Image: Disclosure

The generous distribution of plants throughout the rooms has a “restorative” objective, according to Li Xiang. For her, the project is a kind of garden that functions as a sanctuary for an urban explorer.