“There is a vacancy for the World Cup”; Flamengo fans ‘go crazy’ after star comments on photo by Arrascaeta

The adrenaline of last Wednesday (19) has not diminished, not least because it was a test for the heart, with the title of the Copa do Brasil decided on penalties against Corinthians, but won by Flamengo 6-5 after 2 draws in normal time. The team led by Dorival Júnior suffered, but has already secured the first cup and can become champion again against Athletico-PR, for Libertadores.

The competition’s top scorers were Giuliano and Germán Cano, in addition to the best goalkeeper being Cássio, but the award for best player of the competition in 2022 was Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who shone in several games and directly helped in this red-black achievementmuch celebrated behind the scenes, especially for everything that involved the last 180 minutes.

The Uruguayan, in his official social networkpublished a photo in which, alongside his partner, he celebrates the title, holding the trophieswith the following caption: “We take this cup in overcoming, determination and with a lot of humility, today we reap the fruit of a lot of work. Gratitude is the word I have for this moment ♥️�� @flamengo“, he wrote.

However, the biggest repercussion happened in the comments, after Luís Suárez published a message to his compatriot: “Ganate some cup when you puedas @g10dearrascaeta ���� Follow it, let’s go up! ����”. As a result of this “appearance” of the striker, many flamenguistas made a “flood” of requests for him to come to Rio de Janeiro.

Among the requests, some were repeated a lot: “There’s a vacancy for the World Cup”, “Come be happy here”, “Come be Pedro’s reserve”, between others. It is worth remembering that “Pistolero”, as he is known, is currently at Nacional, from Uruguay, where he recently won the Clausura, still with chances to win the Uruguayan championship, but his chances of staying in 2023 are still difficult.