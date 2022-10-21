“There’s a good chance of…”; Thiago Maia ‘roda’ and Nação receives ‘warning’ of a turnaround in Flamengo’s starting lineup in the Brasileirão

With the hangover more than fair from the celebration of the Copa do Brasil title, Flamengo turns the key to the 33rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. having a varied squad and surrounded by experienced players facilitates the rotation that coach Dorival Júnior wants to do more intensely from now on. With an eye on Libertadores (if you didn’t get a ticket, watch it here), ‘Dorivalismo’ will take over RJ.

The coach’s idea is to recover players who need to gain confidence with more and more on the field. For that to happen, some starters in the playoffs will rotate. Thiago Maia will possibly be one of those cases, making room for Erick Pulgar, who still hasn’t met the Sacred Mantle.

The update by reporter Bruno Villafranca, from Fla’s column , also realizes that Guillermo Varela can win Rodinei’s spot on the right side. Thus, both gringos would be available in the matches against América-MG and Santos. In front of Coelho, the duel is on Saturday night (22), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Independência.

At Maracanã, Fla says goodbye to the Flamenguista Nation “on Rio” to depart for Guayaquil, Ecuador. You can watch the duel on Star+. The last clash before the final will take place against Peixe, on the night of the 24th (Tuesday), at 21:45 (Brasília time). It is worth remembering that the 35th round of BR22 ended up being postponed because of Libertadores.