“They had…”; Gabigol leaves clubism aside and delivers Corinthians superiority at Maracanã

O Flamengo won the Copa do Brasil last Wednesday (19), in Maracanã, after beating Corinthians on penalties by 6 to 5. In normal time the two clashes ended in a draw. Timão was superior in the decisive confrontation away from home, coming close to the turnaround in some moments of the match.

Therefore, during an interview after winning the title, striker Rubro-Negro, Gabriel Barbosaspoke about the performance of the team in the 90 minutes of the dispute. The striker acknowledged that the team gave more space than usual playing at home, something that is not common. But, despite this, the player highlighted that the team managed to be more efficient.

“I think we deserve it. In both games we were better, but of course today they dominated more than usual. But we managed to take good penalties. We managed to make the comeback that is quite unlikely on penalties. So it’s time to celebrate a lot today and tomorrow and then focus on Libertadores.”, highlighted the scorer.

At the Brazilian championship O Corinthians occupies the fifth place with 54 points and should turn its attention to the competition and, thus, conquer a direct place for the America’s Liberators in 2023. The next clash of the Helm is a classic in front of saints next Saturday (22), at 7pm, at Vila Belmiro Stadium.