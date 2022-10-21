Tom Brady is asked about retirement and reveals decision; watch

Tom Brady has reacted to rumors that he might soon retire. According to People magazine, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender denied that he had plans to quit football at a press conference held on Thursday (20). The rumors emerged after former Bucs quarterback Chris Simms stated that a Brady retirement would be possible, even before the end of the current NFL season.

When asked about Simms’ comments, Tom, who is 45, was the first to joke about it with journalists. “Well that’s really why I’m here, I’m here to announce finally y’all pushed me over the edge“, Brady began, smiling with the reporters.

Then the athlete quickly continued the speech, and denied speculation that he would soon leave the sport. Brady explained the reason for his decision at the press conference, emphasizing his passion for football and his team. “I love the sport, I love my teammates, and I want to do a good job for this team like I always have.“, said. And he made it very clear:So no retirement in my future“. Watch:



During NBC’s “Pro Football Talk Live,” Chris Simms began to speculate that Tom would leave the sport midway through the season, and explained that he expected this given the situations that are happening in his personal life. The former Bucs player assumed that with rumors of a possible divorce from Gisele Bündchen, it could force Tom to retire from the NFL before the final game.

In February of this year, Tom even announced plans to retire from the NFL, after more than two decades of dedication to the sport. However, he reversed the decision and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 40 days later. This decision shook his 13-year marriage to Gisele, who already admitted the desire to have him more present in family life and in their children, John, Benjamin and Vivian. According to People, Brady and Bündchen have even hired divorce lawyers.



