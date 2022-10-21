Tudum, a series event, takes place this Saturday, the 24th, and announces more than 120 productions

Tudum is coming, one of the biggest events of Netflix series, movies and specials to announce the main news of the streaming company. The event takes place virtually, and starts at 2 pm this Saturday, 22, on Netflix’s Youtube platform and on Netflix Brasil’s TikTok.

The highlights of the time are for Brazilian productions with the films After the Universe, starring Henrique Zaga and Giulia Be; and Carga Máxima, with Sheron Menezzes and Thiago Martins; in addition to the new season of the reality show Casamento aos Cegas Brasil.

For fans of the series The Witcher will have information about the 3rd season, which will be released by none other than Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) along with Anya Charlotra and Freya Allen, through an exclusive behind the scenes video.

The event is virtual and free and has more than 120 productions from the platform and the participation of more than 200 talents.

See the full list of Tudum 2022 highlights and who will be attending the presentations:

watcher: by Ryan Murphy, gets trailer and premiere date. The miniseries has Naomi TheWatts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow in the cast.

Shadow and Bones: The cast presents a preview of Season 2.

Enola Holmes 2

The Crown

The Umbrella Academy : Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Genesis Rodriguez

The Mother: Jennifer Lopez

Rescue 2: Chris Hemsworth

1899: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Bernard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Miguel Bernardeau, Andreas Pietschmann, Maciej Musiał and more

Lupine: Omar Sy

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Joseph Quinn

Among other series and movies that will be released and much more, which were released through Netflix’s Twitter.