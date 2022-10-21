Uber will have ads on the platform according to the route of users

Users of the Uber transport app will soon notice a new feature on the platform. The company has announced that it will display ads based on customers’ location data. It is a way to try to improve the multinational’s revenues and also to improve the user experience. Find out how it will work.

It is important to note that the same will apply to delivery. In this way, brands that advertise within the platform will be able to direct the publicity according to the location data of the users, that is, according to the displacement and also with the points of origin of the passengers.

Advertisement on the Uber platform

Ads will be shown to users while they are waiting for the car to arrive and also during the journey. In addition to personalization by route, the technology will help the advertisements to be in accordance with the consumption profiles of each user, so the advertiser is more likely to sell as well as the citizen to buy.

Uber expects to increase revenue by $1 billion by 2024 with the announcement on the platform. The company also announced the launch of “Journey Ads”. This is nothing more than a service that displays specific ads to carpooling users while waiting for the driver and also during their trips.

According to Uber, more than 40 brands are already confirmed for advertising within the platform. Among them, we can highlight Heineken. The proposal is that people get involved with relevant brands and that they make more sense according to their reality.

Uber currently has more than 122 million active users on the application every month. In addition to announcing the novelty of ad on the platform according to location data, Uber said that this was one of the solutions found to keep the prices of rides lower, in addition to paying drivers better.

Also according to the multinational, the strategies to increase revenue also include digital advertisements in the vehicles, in addition to sponsored emails.