UFC 280: Do Bronx and Makhachev make weight and confirm title fight | combat

This time there was no drama. Charles do Bronx and Islam Makhachev participated in the official weigh-in of UFC 280, this Friday morning, in Abu Dhabi, and confirmed their weights for the dispute for the UFC lightweight belt.

The Brazilian was the first to appear on the scale and put down 70.1kg, 200 grams below the category limit, and vibrated a lot along with his teammates. Makhachev came soon after and hit exactly the same weight as his opponent. With that, the fight for the UFC lightweight belt is official.

Summoned to be the reserve of the fight for the title, the featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, also fulfilled his role and hit 70.3 kg, the limit established for the dispute for the belt.

Charles made weight (70.3kg) on ​​Thursday night, according to his coach, Diego Lima, and celebrated with his training partners the goal achieved before the duel against Makhachev. See below the moment celebrated by the Brazilian and his teammates from Chute Boxe:

The other fight for the UFC 280 belt has also been confirmed. Aljamain Sterling, bantamweight champion, and his challenger, TJ Dillashaw, weighed 61.2kg, making the contest official.

The duel between Lucas Almeida and Zubaira Tukhugov was canceled this Friday because the Russian fighter had problems with his weight cut. The other two Brazilians on the card, Karol Rosa (61.2kg) and Caio Borralho (84.3kg) passed the scales with ease.

This Saturday, from 11:00 am (Brasília time), UFC 280 begins with an exclusive broadcast of Combat. O combat.com shows the first two fights live on video and follows the entire card in real time. O “Combat Warming” starts at 10:45 (Brasília time).

Check the weights of all athletes:

MAIN CARD:

*Lightweight (up to 70.3kg): Charles do Bronx (70.1kg) vs Islam Makhachev (70.1kg)

*Roosterweight (up to 61.2kg): Aljamain Sterling (61.2kg) x TJ Dillashaw (61.2kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Petr Yan (61.6kg) vs Sean O’Malley (61.4kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Beneil Dariush (70.7kg) x Mateusz Gamrot (70.7kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Katlyn Chookagian (57.8kg) x Manon Fiorot (56.9kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Belal Muhammad (77.1kg) x Sean Brady (77.5kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Makhmud Muradov (84.1kg) x Caio Borralho (84.3kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Volkan Oezdemir (93.4kg) x Nikita Krylov (93.4kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Abubakar Nurmagomedov (77.3kg) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (77.5kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Armen Petrosyan (84.3kg) x AJ Dobson (83.9kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Muhammad Mokaev (57.1kg) vs Malcolm Gordon (571.kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Karol Rosa (61.2kg) x Lina Lansberg (61.2kg)

* Fighters without the right to tolerance of one pound (0.454kg), for disputing the belts of their categories. All other athletes on the card were entitled to the benefit.