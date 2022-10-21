Ukraine says it has reconquered 88 southern locations from Russia – News

Ukraine said on Friday that it had reclaimed 88 localities in the southern Kherson region, one of four regions that Russia annexed earlier this month.

“Kherson region: 88 localities recovered,” Kirilo Timoshenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, said on Telegram.

Local Russian officials have promised to turn Kherson, the main city in the region, into a “fortress”. “The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing its defense,” pro-Russian leader Kirill Stremousov said on Telegram.

The Russian occupation administration is working to evacuate thousands of civilians due to Ukrainian offensives in recent weeks. Yesterday, around 15,000 civilians reportedly left the region.





This Friday (21), Ukraine was accused of promoting attacks against operations to evacuate people who were in Kherson.

Ukrainian forces reportedly bombed the Antonivskiy bridge and left four dead. Kiev denies responsibility for the offensive.

According to the Russians, one journalist died and ten were wounded, also on Friday, in another alleged Ukrainian bombing of a bridge near Kherson.

“Among the journalists, there are ten wounded and one dead,” Alexander Malkevich, deputy director of the Information Development Commission, told Russian state network Rossiya-24.













appeal to the west















Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky on Friday urged the West to warn Russia not to explode the Nova Kakhovka dam, a massive reservoir that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine if destroyed.

According to Zelensky, Russian forces have planted explosives at the site and plan to blow it up to cover their retreat.

“Now everyone in the world must act with force and speed to prevent another Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would spell disaster on a grand scale,” he said in a televised speech.

Damage to the dam would also destroy the canal system that irrigates southern Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

















dead children















Ukraine’s Attorney General’s Office said at least 429 children had died in the country since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

According to the information released, the deaths occurred as a result of different attacks across the country, especially in the eastern regions.





In all, 817 minors suffered injuries of varying degrees and required medical assistance.

The Prosecutor’s Office reports that the number is not considered definitive, as work continues to establish victims among children where hostilities are active and in territories occupied by the Russians or in those that were recently liberated by Ukraine.





Communication channels

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu to keep “channels of communication” open about the war in Ukraine, a spokesman said.

“Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining channels of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine,” Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement following the Austin-Shoigu phone call.



