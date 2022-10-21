Ukraine says Russia plans to blow up dam at Kherson; understand

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday accused Russia of planning an explosion against a large dam at the New York hydroelectric power plant. Kakhovka, not river Dnipro, occupied territory of Kherson. He warned that an attack would be a “historic disaster” capable of inundating more than 80 locations, including the city of Kherson.

The alleged Russian plan comes to light as Ukraine moves to regain control of the region and 14 days after the explosion of a major bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack, but Ukrainian officials cheered the explosion on social media.

If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the flash flood zone. Hundreds of thousands of people can be victims of this.

Zelensky talks to the European Council

The US-based Institute for the Study of War has previously warned that Russia may be planning a so-called “false flag attack” against the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant with the aim of incriminating Ukraine.

“The Russian military may believe that the dam breach could cover its withdrawal from the right bank of the Dnipro River and impede or delay Ukrainian advances across the river,” the institute said in a document released in early October, according to Sky News.

Help from Western countries. In a televised speech, the Ukrainian president urged the West to warn Russia not to explode a dam at the Nova Kakhovka power plant, which holds a huge reservoir that dominates much of southern Ukraine.

He says Russian forces have already planted explosives inside the plant and plan to blow it up to cover their retreat. (see below). “Now everyone in the world must act with force and speed to prevent another Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would spell disaster on a grand scale.”

Zelenskiy urged world leaders to make it clear that blowing up the dam would be treated “exactly the same as the use of weapons of mass destruction”, with consequences similar to those threatened if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons.

October 18 22 – A satellite image shows the location of the Kakhovka dam and the surrounding region in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine Image: EUROPEAN UNION/ COPERNICUS SENTI/via REUTERS

What would happen if the dam was blown up? the vast river dnipro it cuts through Ukraine and is several kilometers wide in places. The dam’s failure could send water to inundate settlements below it, including much of the city of Khersonwhich Ukrainian forces hope to recapture in a major advance.

Damage to the dam would destroy the canal system that irrigates southern Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014. An attack would also add to Ukraine’s power supply problems — in eight months, the war damaged a third of the national grid. power.

Version wars. On the Russian side, the accusation is that Ukraine is planning an explosion against the dam. Earlier this week, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, sergei Surovkin, said it was a “massive attack”. He mentioned that US-supplied Himars missiles would be used.

Neither side has provided evidence to support its claims.

On Wednesday (19), the Russian administration in Kherson initiated an operation to evacuate residents of the city alleging the advance of Ukrainian troops in the region. According to Kyiv Independent, Russian forces are also leaving Khersonwhich is on the west bank of the river dniprotowards the east bank, where there is no Ukrainian movement.

20.Oct.22 – Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine arrive at a railway station in the city of Dzhankoi, Crimea Image: ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS

In conversation with journalists today, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer whether President Vladimir Putin had ordered Kherson’s troop withdrawal.

“This issue concerns the conduct of the special military operation. I recommend that you direct it to the Ministry of Defense,” he said.

On Friday, Russia says at least four people were killed, including two journalists, and 13 were wounded in a Ukrainian missile attack on Kherson. In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee said a group of civilians had been bombed as they tried to cross the river.

The city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, was the first to fall at the beginning of the Russian invasion. Now, Ukrainian forces are trying to regain control.

*With information from Reuters