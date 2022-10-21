Understand the crisis between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

Just over a year after returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo looks increasingly close to leaving the club. The star’s new season has been marked by controversies and crises that culminated in his departure from the squad by coach Erik ten Hag.

WITHOUT CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

In the year of their return, Manchester United failed in their goals, but mostly with a below-average performance in the Premier League. With a bad campaign, the club ended the competition in 6th place and without Champions League.

At the age of 37, Cristiano Ronaldo had the desire to play in Europe’s top football competition. With that, the first rumors about a request for the departure of shirt seven from the Red Devils began to emerge in the pre-season.

During this period, the English had hired coach Erik ten Hag, who had done outstanding work at Ajax, to lead an ambitious sporting project and put Manchester United on track. But the crisis between the coach and the player started early.

CONTROVERSIAL PRE-SEASON

Manchester United chose to start their pre-season with a tour of Asia for friendlies. However, Cristiano Ronaldo decided not to travel with the squad and claimed that he would remain in Portugal for personal reasons.

At the end of July, the veteran wore the Manchester United shirt in 2022/23 for the first time in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano. After starting as a starter, the Portuguese was substituted at half-time and left Old Trafford before the end of the match. The fact had angered Ten Hag, who expressed his displeasure publicly.

In the Red Devils’ debut in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo started the duel against Brighton on the bench, entered the second stage, but did not avoid the 2-1 defeat. against Brentford, but Manchester United were thrashed 4-0.

NEW CONTROVERSIES

Until the end of the transfer window, the star had not received official offers from any club. The name of Cristiano Ronaldo came to be speculated at Atletico Madrid, Napoli and a club in Saudi Arabia, but there was never a concrete rapprochement between the parties.

Due to the low performance of shirt seven, Ten Hag decided that the striker would be another option in the squad, but ended up with the Portuguese captive spot in the starting lineup. After the game against Brentford, the club played eight games in the Premier League, but only in one, on October 16, the athlete started.

During this period, the English press published articles about Cristiano Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction with the Dutch captain. In addition, the ace was even convicted by the FA for having assaulted an Everton fan last season.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Last Wednesday, the athlete implanted a new crisis in Manchester United despite the victory of the Red Devils over Tottenham. In addition to refusing to take the field, the player entered the changing rooms before the end of the match and left Old Trafford without celebrating with his teammates.

As punishment, Ten Hag, with the support of the managers, decided to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad. With that, the veteran will not face Chelsea, this Saturday, in the Premier League. The athlete is also training only with the English club’s under-21 team.

With a contract until June 2023, Manchester United have the option of looking for an exit for the striker in the January transfer window. That way, shirt seven could look for a team that plays in the Champions League, although it will only have 16 options, and would rid the Red Devils of the headlines due to crises and controversies.