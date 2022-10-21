Understand what led to Liz Truss’s resignation after lightning term

posted on 10/21/2022 06:00



With a 90-second speech, Conservative British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the end of a government of just 44 days – the shortest in history – and deepened the political crisis in the United Kingdom. “I recognize, given the situation, that I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. Therefore, I spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party” , declared Truss, in front of 10 Downing Street, the official residence and seat of government. The outgoing prime minister fell into disgrace after the fall of the finance and interior ministers and the rejection of an ultra-liberal package of economic measures. A successor is expected to be chosen within a week, although Truss’s own election, after Boris Johnson’s departure, took two months.

Political scientists are betting on former billionaire banker Rishi Sunak, 42, an adherent of fiscal orthodoxy, to lead the Conservatives and Britain. The British press speculates on a possible return attempt by Boris Johnson, after 3 years and 44 days in government. Truss will remain in office until the replacement is defined.

The process of choosing the new leader of the Conservative Party begins with the "sponsorship" of a name by at least 100 British Conservative MPs. The expectation is that the requirement is reduced to a maximum of three candidates for the position. If two or three candidates make the 100-nomination limit, Parliament will conclude two rounds of voting on Monday. Voting among Conservative Party members will be online and will close on Friday.





Even cornered, Truss showed signs that she intended to remain at the post. Downing Street even assured that she was working with Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt to prepare a medium-term economic plan. On Wednesday, Hunt himself had humiliated Truss by abandoning nearly every tax cut introduced by her predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was fired on October 14.

In her resignation speech, Truss acknowledged that she came to power on September 5, at a time of “great economic and international instability”. “Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our continent. And our country has long been stuck in low economic growth,” he noted. “I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change that,” she added, admitting her failure. She recalled that she reduced the electricity tariff and established a vision focused on low tax savings and high growth.

Shortly after Truss resigned, Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer demanded immediate elections. "Conservatives cannot respond to their latest mess by simply snapping their fingers and changing those at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election … now," he said in a statement.





General elections

Nicholas Wright, a visiting researcher at the Center for Britain in Europe at the University of Surrey (in Guildford, in the south-east of England), explained to the Courier that the elections are only possible in two cases: the loss of the vote of confidence of Parliament in government and the express decision of the new prime minister. “There is no mechanism for elections to take place any other way. As long as the new leader manages to retain the support of his parliamentarians, he can govern,” he said.

According to Wright, the Conservative Party expects only one candidate to stand, which would limit the vote to Parliament, without the need to consult the other members. The new premier will be tasked with dealing with a deeply divided party and a series of challenges. “Our economy was greatly affected by the events of the last few weeks, especially the mini-budget presented by Truss. In addition to low confidence, stability is lacking”, he warned. He explained that the prime minister’s departure reflects fragmentation within the Tories (conservatives), which in turn creates a leadership vacuum in the government. “The solution would be a general election, but the Conservative Party knows it faces the likelihood of a devastating defeat.”

Professor emeritus at the University of Buckingham, Anthony Glees admitted to the report that there is no practical solution to the British political crisis. “The theoretical solution would be to hold new elections. King Charles III should tell the leaders of the Tory (Conservative) Party that the people are fed up with this circus and that there is no other politician capable of unifying the party. ruled out an election, and it’s not hard to see why – the party has a 70-seat majority in Parliament and polls show the Tories would be swept from power, with 23% of the vote to 51% for Labour,” he said.

Glees recalled that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson views his return to Downing Street as “a national interest”. “If he returns to power, he will bring with him a long history of lies to the people and Parliament and the fact that he has done nothing but broken promises. After all, that is why Truss was elected.” she said. While acknowledging that Sunak deserves to win, Glees warned that the potential succession candidate is a strong supporter of Brexit. “The divorce from the European Union is the main cause of the economic problems we face.”

Poll points to Boris Johnson as favorite

A poll released by the London-based YouGov company, a specialist in market research, reveals that 32% of British citizens prefer the return of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the head of government. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak has 23% support. The names of Defense Minister Ben Wallace (10%) were also mentioned; House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt; the Minister of International Trade, Kemi Badenoch (8%); and the current head of Finance, Jeremy Hunt (7%). In another consultation, 79% of respondents considered Truss’ decision to resign as correct, while 7% said they did not agree and 14% were unable to respond.

Nicholas Wright, Visiting Research Fellow at the Center for Britain in Europe at the University of Surrey (in Guildford, South East England)

“Hard to see Liz Truss remembered for anything other than failure – the shortest prime minister in UK history and the last prime minister appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Truss is the person whose plans brought the British economy to its knees and that, as a result, was purged from office by the markets. The last few weeks have been chaotic and have suggested a leader and a team with no clear idea on how to govern.”

Nicholas Wright, Research Fellow at the Center for Britain in Europe at the University of Surrey (in Guildford, South East England)





“In my opinion, Liz Truss will be remembered for her records. She is the most useless prime minister we have had, will have the shortest term, will be the least popular and most hated head of government. Her legacy will be billions of pounds sterling in debts. In fact, Liz Truss is stupid: she says things but doesn’t think about what they mean.”

Anthony Glees, professor emeritus at the University of Buckingham

