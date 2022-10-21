United coach says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play, talks about ‘consequences’ and reveals if he still has the ace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to take the field in the win over Tottenham

New elements about Cristiano Ronaldo suspension for the derby against Chelsea were revealed this Friday (21), the eve of the clash at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to journalists at a press conference, Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Portuguese refused to enter the field at 2-0 win over Tottenhamlast Wednesday.

Sources told the ESPN what Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium and was no longer at Old Trafford when the coach and players left the pitch.

The decision to remove the star for the match against the Blues it was taken on Thursday afternoon by the Dutch coach, and took place after a frank conversation with CR7.

Even refusing to tell details about the content of the meeting with the player, Ten Hag said he still has Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad.

“As for the conversation, this will be between Ronaldo and me. The club’s statement was very clear. He remains an important player in the squad,” said the Dutchman. “I am the coach, I am responsible for the culture here. I have to set standards and values ​​and I have to control that. In this group we have values ​​and standards”.

Ronaldo no longer trained with the squad on Thursday, and should not return to work with the group until next Monday (24). Sources told the ESPN that the club supported the action taken by Ten Hag, but officials insist that CR7 “remains an important part of the squad”.

THE ESPN found that the incident at Old Trafford was not the first time that Ten Hag was angry with Cristiano Ronaldo for the same attitude.

The coach called the Portuguese’s behavior “unacceptable” after CR7 was spotted leaving the stadium before the end of a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, in July. Ronaldo started the game but was substituted at halftime.

“We will miss him tomorrow. It’s a downfall for the squad, but it’s important to the attitude and mentality of the group. Now we have to focus on Chelsea.”

“Ronaldo will have time to reflect, but it will also be for everyone else. I said at the beginning of the season that next time there would be consequences. Football is a team sport, and players have to meet certain standards. And I have to control it.”

Ronaldo appeared at the Carrington training center on Thursday morning. The forward spoke with Ten Hag before the Dutchman made the decision to leave him off the list of related parties to visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

